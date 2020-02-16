Donegal U-15 girls much too strong for Longford in Ballyare

Donegal Women's League U-15s had a superb 5-1 victory in testing conditions on the fabulous pitch in Ballyare today against a strong Longford team.

Nicole McDaid broke the deadlock in the 25th minute with a neat finish after a great ball from Erin Doherty. Donegal recycled the ball excellently switching point of attack starting from Leah McLoughlin in goal today the defenders Emily Irwin, Darcy Kelly, Shania McMonagle and Siobhan Cameron.

Against the strong wind in the first half Donegal creating good scoring chance but the tough breeze held the ball up for the Longford defence to clear the ball.Early in the 2nd half Siobhan Cameron put a great cross into the box for Ella McHugh who finished superbly. Erika Gallagher scored a fine goal soon after and Gallagher was on hand again with a lovely finish to make it four.

Erin Doherty struck the fifth with a wonderful strike from 30 yards to the top corner. To their credit Longford battled to the end and were rewarded with a goal after a lapse of concentration by the Donegal girls

Special word of thanks to Harte Insurance for sponsoring a new kit produced by Brian McCormick's Sport and Leisure for the girls. Pictured is Joe Patton with Erika Gallagher, Erin Doherty, and Shania McMonagle.

The U-15s also go top of group put have two very challenging games against Mayo and Sligo/Leitrim coming up in March and April.

DONEGAL SQUAD: Claire Diver (Finn Valley Ladies FC), Leah McLoughlin (Mulroy Academy), Siobhan Cameron (Kilmacrennan Celtic), Emily Irwin (Illistrin FC), Sarah McGinley (Illistrin FC), Shania McMonagle (Raphoe Town), Darcy Kelly (Illistrin FC), Emma Gribben (Lagan Harps), Erin Doherty (Lagan Harps), Megan McLoughlin (Mulroy Academy), Erika Gallagher (Illistrin FC), Nicole McDaid (Illistrin FC), Eva Blaney (Mulroy Academy), Roisin Lynch (Finn Valley Ladies FC), Katelyn Doherty (Illistrin FC), Megan McLoughlin (Mulroy Academy), Ella McHugh (Raphoe Town), Clodagh Heron (Mulroy Academy).