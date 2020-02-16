Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal U-15 girls much too strong for Longford in Ballyare

Donegal U-15 girls much too strong for Longford in Ballyare

Donegal U-15s

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Donegal Women's League U-15s had a superb 5-1 victory in testing conditions on the fabulous pitch in Ballyare today against a strong Longford team.
Nicole McDaid broke the deadlock in the 25th minute with a neat finish after a great ball from Erin Doherty. Donegal recycled the ball excellently switching point of attack starting from Leah McLoughlin in goal today the defenders Emily Irwin, Darcy Kelly, Shania McMonagle and Siobhan Cameron.
Against the strong wind in the first half Donegal creating good scoring chance but the tough breeze held the ball up for the Longford defence to clear the ball.Early in the 2nd half Siobhan Cameron put a great cross into the box for Ella McHugh who finished superbly. Erika Gallagher scored a fine goal soon after and Gallagher was on hand again with a lovely finish to make it four.
Erin Doherty struck the fifth with a wonderful strike from 30 yards to the top corner. To their credit Longford battled to the end and were rewarded with a goal after a lapse of concentration by the Donegal girls
Special word of thanks to Harte Insurance for sponsoring a new kit produced by Brian McCormick's Sport and Leisure for the girls. Pictured is Joe Patton with Erika Gallagher, Erin Doherty, and Shania McMonagle.
The U-15s also go top of group put have two very challenging games against Mayo and Sligo/Leitrim coming up in March and April.
DONEGAL SQUAD: Claire Diver (Finn Valley Ladies FC), Leah McLoughlin (Mulroy Academy), Siobhan Cameron (Kilmacrennan Celtic), Emily Irwin (Illistrin FC), Sarah McGinley (Illistrin FC), Shania McMonagle (Raphoe Town), Darcy Kelly (Illistrin FC), Emma Gribben (Lagan Harps), Erin Doherty (Lagan Harps), Megan McLoughlin (Mulroy Academy), Erika Gallagher (Illistrin FC), Nicole McDaid (Illistrin FC), Eva Blaney (Mulroy Academy), Roisin Lynch (Finn Valley Ladies FC), Katelyn Doherty (Illistrin FC), Megan McLoughlin (Mulroy Academy), Ella McHugh (Raphoe Town), Clodagh Heron (Mulroy Academy).

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie