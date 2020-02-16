Intermediate Cup curse strikes again for Cockhill Celtic

Contact
HEARTACHE: Cockhill Celtic are out of the FAI Intermediate Cup.
Cockhill Celtic's FAI Intermediate Cup came to an end this Sunday after they were defeated 2-1 in their last 16 clash with Kilnamanagh.
Having played out a 1-1 draw against the Leinster Senior League side in the Charlie O'Donnell Showgrounds earlier this month, Gavin Cullen's men travelled to Dublin for the replay in the hope of reaching the quarter finals of the competition for the first time in the club's history.
Cockhill went ahead on 20 minutes courtesy of a Laurence Toland effort, but Andy McGovern got Kilnamanagh back on terms on the half hour mark.
Anthony Haneavey put the hosts 2-1 ahead on 50 minutes - not long before a severe hail storm temporarily halted play.
Upon resumption, the Inishowen men pushed hard for the equaliser, but the Dublin side stood firm to see Cockhill's Intermediate Cup dreams shattered yet again.
