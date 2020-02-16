Inishowen League results: Glengad falter, Hearts creep up table

Glengad United's bid to regain the Jackie Crossan Premier Division title suffered another blow on Sunday after they could only manage a 0-0 draw against Carn FC.

With league leaders Aileach having a weekend off, Shane Byrne's men missed the perfect opportunity to go two points clear at the top of the table.

Instead, they are joint leaders with Aileach - but the Burnfoot outfit have two games in hand.

Buncrana Hearts meanwhile, could yet be in the reckoning come season's end. The Castle Park men beat local rivals Cockhill Celtic Youths 1-0 courtesy of a Gerard 'Jazza' McLaughlin goal.

With a glut of games in hand to play, Stephen McNutt's squad can continue to climb the table if they get a run of results under their belts.

Storm Dennis wreaked havoc with the IFL fixtures on Sunday, with a number of games called off and the premier division clash between Culdaff FC and Moville Celtic abandoned after just eight minutes.

Here are the day's full results:

Jackie Crossan Premier Division

Buncrana 1-0 Cockhill Celtic Youths

Glengad 0-0 Carn FC

Greencastle P-P Illies Celtic

Culdaff FC ABD Moville Celtic

Ulster Junior Shield

Swilly Rovers 1-2 Glengad Reserves

Strand Hotel Division One

Redcastle P-P QPS

Dunree 4-2 Aileach Reserves

Greencastle Res P-P Rasheney

Hannon Greene Insurances Fr O'Gara Cup

Illies Res 0-5 Gleneely Colts

Clonmany Shamrocks 1-0 Clonmany Celtic

Inishowen Engineering Division 2A

Moville Res 1-3 Cockhill Res

Aileach Youths 8-1 Redcastle Res

Inishowen Engineering Division 2B

Carn Res 4-2 Clonmany Res

Rasheney Res 4-1 Carrowmena FC