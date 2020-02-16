Contact

Inishowen League results: Glengad falter, Hearts creep up table

Aileach in the driving seat in race for premier division title

Inishowen League results: Glengad falter, Hearts creep up table

MATCH WINNER: Buncrana Hearts striker Gerard McLaughlin.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Glengad United's bid to regain the Jackie Crossan Premier Division title suffered another blow on Sunday after they could only manage a 0-0 draw against Carn FC.

With league leaders Aileach having a weekend off, Shane Byrne's men missed the perfect opportunity to go two points clear at the top of the table.

Instead, they are joint leaders with Aileach - but the Burnfoot outfit have two games in hand.

Buncrana Hearts meanwhile, could yet be in the reckoning come season's end. The Castle Park men beat local rivals Cockhill Celtic Youths 1-0 courtesy of a Gerard 'Jazza' McLaughlin goal.

With a glut of games in hand to play, Stephen McNutt's squad can continue to climb the table if they get a run of results under their belts.

Storm Dennis wreaked havoc with the IFL fixtures on Sunday, with a number of games called off and the premier division clash between Culdaff FC and Moville Celtic abandoned after just eight minutes.

Here are the day's full results:

Jackie Crossan Premier Division  

Buncrana  1-0 Cockhill Celtic Youths 

Glengad 0-0 Carn FC  

Greencastle P-P Illies Celtic  

Culdaff FC  ABD Moville Celtic  

 

Ulster Junior Shield 

Swilly Rovers 1-2 Glengad Reserves

 

Strand Hotel Division One   

Redcastle P-P QPS

Dunree 4-2 Aileach Reserves

Greencastle Res P-P Rasheney  

Hannon Greene Insurances Fr O'Gara Cup

Illies Res 0-5 Gleneely Colts

Clonmany Shamrocks 1-0 Clonmany Celtic  

Inishowen Engineering Division 2A   

Moville Res 1-3 Cockhill Res 

Aileach Youths 8-1 Redcastle Res  

Inishowen Engineering Division 2B  

Carn Res 4-2 Clonmany Res  

Rasheney Res 4-1 Carrowmena  FC   

