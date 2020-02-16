Inishowen League results: Glengad falter, Hearts creep up table

Contact
MATCH WINNER: Buncrana Hearts striker Gerard McLaughlin.
Glengad United's bid to regain the Jackie Crossan Premier Division title suffered another blow on Sunday after they could only manage a 0-0 draw against Carn FC.
With league leaders Aileach having a weekend off, Shane Byrne's men missed the perfect opportunity to go two points clear at the top of the table.
Instead, they are joint leaders with Aileach - but the Burnfoot outfit have two games in hand.
Buncrana Hearts meanwhile, could yet be in the reckoning come season's end. The Castle Park men beat local rivals Cockhill Celtic Youths 1-0 courtesy of a Gerard 'Jazza' McLaughlin goal.
With a glut of games in hand to play, Stephen McNutt's squad can continue to climb the table if they get a run of results under their belts.
Storm Dennis wreaked havoc with the IFL fixtures on Sunday, with a number of games called off and the premier division clash between Culdaff FC and Moville Celtic abandoned after just eight minutes.
Here are the day's full results:
Jackie Crossan Premier Division
Buncrana 1-0 Cockhill Celtic Youths
Glengad 0-0 Carn FC
Greencastle P-P Illies Celtic
Culdaff FC ABD Moville Celtic
Ulster Junior Shield
Swilly Rovers 1-2 Glengad Reserves
Strand Hotel Division One
Redcastle P-P QPS
Dunree 4-2 Aileach Reserves
Greencastle Res P-P Rasheney
Hannon Greene Insurances Fr O'Gara Cup
Illies Res 0-5 Gleneely Colts
Clonmany Shamrocks 1-0 Clonmany Celtic
Inishowen Engineering Division 2A
Moville Res 1-3 Cockhill Res
Aileach Youths 8-1 Redcastle Res
Inishowen Engineering Division 2B
Carn Res 4-2 Clonmany Res
Rasheney Res 4-1 Carrowmena FC
