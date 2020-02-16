Castlefin Celtic defeat leaders Cappry Rovers to open up Premier Division race

Castlefin Celtic, the reigning champions, got their defence of the Donegal Junior League Premier Division title back on track with a thoroughly deserved victory over table toppers Cappry United.



Castlefin Celtic ………...3

Cappry Rovers ………...1



Raymond Foy, from a corner; Kieran Friel and Ronan Tourish - from the penalty spot - scored the goals for Castlefin while Ronan Coyle, in his first outing for the Ballybofey club, scored the Cappry goal.

Played in very windy conditions and on a heavy sod at Castlefin’s Parkview Park it was a day for rolling up the sleeves and getting stuck in.

Castlefin had Raymond Foy and Jamie Lee Brogan pulling the strings around midfield while Emmett White, Aaron McHugh and Ronan Tourish stepped up to the plate.

Castlefin played with Storm Dennis at their backs and laid siege on the Cappry goals from the off.

But with Brendan McLaughlin and Frank McGlynn proving a stout defence and goalkeeper Joe Boyle in fine form between the Cappry posts, the locals had to be patient.

After a few close shaves and a number of good saves from Boyle, Castlefin had to wait until the 28th minute for the breakthrough score.

For the goal, ex Finn Harps man Foy whipped in an inswinging corner from out on the right hand side the ball somehow ended up squirming across the line.

With Castlefin on the front foot, Cappry suffered a body blow minutes later when Paddy McNulty was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Ian Ward.

And to add to Cappry’s misery six minutes later things got worse when Kieran Friel got the slightest of touches to turn home a Jamie Lee Brogan cross for goal number two.

That was how it was at half-time with the locals in the driving seat though manager Kieran Gallagher’s admitted afterwards he was a little disappointed not to be further ahead at the changeover with the prevailing wind at their backs.

Although a man down, Cappry started the second half a man on the front foot and threatened Chris O’Donnell goal from the off. But apart from a couple of half chances they made no impression as Aaron McHugh stood firm and keeper O’Donnell was up to the couple of chances Brendan McLaughlin and company did create.

And as they went all out for the opening score they left openings at the back and Castlefin did have a number of chances on the break before Ronan Tourish converted from the penalty spot after Raymond Foy went down on the edge of the box from an Aaron Kelly challenge.

Leading 3-0 with half an hour still to play Castlefin had a number of other chances before Ronan Coyle, with his first touch after being introduced, did pull one back for Cappry on 73 minutes.

But Cappry failed to build on Coyle’s strike and while they continued to do most of the pressing they failed to add to their tally and thanks to the heroics of Aaron McHugh, Emmett White and Michael Dunnion at the back Castlefin held out for an important win.

Castlefin began the day in fourth place in the Premier Division table 11 points behind Cappry Rovers and seven points behind second placed Kilmacrennan Celtic with two games in hand.

On the back of today’s results Cappry’s lead is just two points over Kilmacrennan Celtic and eight ahead of Castlefin. Castlefin have played 12, Kilmacrennan 11 and Castlefin 10.



CASTLEFIN CELTIC: Chris O’Donnell; Brian Dooher, Emmett White (Ronan Tourish 92), Michael Dunnion, Aaron McHugh, Raymond Foy, Ronan Tourish (Ronan Gallagher 85), Corrie Lee Brogan (Gary McNulty 77), Ian Ward (Christopher Bryson 90), Kieran Friel, Marty Owens (Shane Gallagher 65).

CAPPRY ROVERS: Joe Boyle; Darren McGowan, Brendan McLaughlin, Darren O’Leary (Paddy O’Connor 15 inj), Aaron Kelly, Frank McGlynn, Gerard Melaugh (James Doherty 63), Paddy McNulty, Alan Gethins, Eunan Kelly (Conor Doherty,57) , Dean O’Donnell (Ronan Coyle 57) .

REFEREE: Andrew Mullin