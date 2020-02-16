MATCH REPORTS: Setbacks for leaders in top divisions of Donegal League

With Castlefin Celtic claiming victory over leaders Cappry Rovers, the Brian McCormick Premier Division was opened up. Kilmacrennan didn’t take full advantage, only drawing with Kildrum Tigers.

There was a similar situation in Division One as Glenea United defeated Convoy Arsenal to join the latter at the top of the table. Third place Kerrykeel had no game as their contest was a victim of the weather.

In the Saturday League Division One Donegal Town Reserves defeated Arranmore and are now within touching distance of the title.

Swilly Rovers bowed out of the Ulster Junior Shield, losing to Glengad FC.



Donegal Junior League

Reports

Ulster Junior Shield

Swilly Rovers 1 v 2 Glengad F.C.

A very competitive, tight cup fixture played in atrocious conditions. In the first half alone there were a couple of stoppages due to the adverse weather as the conditions took its toll and made it a very scrappy affair. The Inishowen lads took the lead in the 22nd minute with a well worked goal from quality play out on the wing.

This prompted the hosts to raise their game and Matthew Sweeney pounced just prior to half time to get the vital equaliser. The 2nd period was a case of Swilly having the bulk of the possession and dominating the proceedings without having the vital cutting edge in the opposition penalty box.

Needless to say, the away team got the winning goal with a slick counter attack with 12 minutes remaining. With Glengad 2-1 up they held on for the victory that takes them through to the next round.

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Kilmacrennan Celtic 1 v 1 Kildrum Tigers

This game was played in tricky conditions with the wind in Kilmacrennan’s favour in the first half.

Within the first 5 minutes Enda Mc Cormick had the home side ahead with a stunning free kick from 30 yards.

Kildrum were awarded a penalty on 15 minutes but Matty Crossan put the spot kick well over the bar. It was still 1-0 at half-time. Kevin McHugh didn’t start the game but came on at the start of the second-half and caused Kilmacrennan problems immediately.

On 70 minutes Kildrum played a long ball over the top for Mc Hugh to contested with Kieran Gorman and the Kilmacrennan defender diverted the ball into his own net. The home created a few half chances with Chris Dillon coming close and Odhran Mc Macken came close to scoring the winner near the end but Shane Graham was equal to it in the Kilmacrennan goal.



Donegal Town 3 v 2 Drumkeen United

Played in atrocious conditions, both teams tried to play football but the wind was making conditions very difficult at the Hospital Field. Gavin Sweeney opened Drumkeen’s account when he was slipped through but Donegal fought back with captain Declan Brown’s screamer of a free kick levelling the match.

Donegal went 2-1 up through Stephen Graham when he finished smartly. Donegal should have had a third before half time. In the second half and Drumkeen equalised through Sweeney again and chances went abegging for both sides.

It looked like a stalemate but up popped James Byrne to finish cooly and give Donegal their first three points of the season. Two good team performances. Referee: Paddy Duffy.



Cranford United 1 v 0 Milford United

In wet and windy conditions Cranford claimed a big win with a late goal. Conditions made the game hard for both sides to play any flowing football.

Cranford had the best of the chances in the first half but Milford were always dangerous on the break. Milford started the second half the better and had a series of corners and free kicks that they looked dangerous from.

Cranford nearly scored with 10 minutes to go when a David O'Donnell cross was inches away from finding Andrew Kelly. Just as it looked like the points would be shared Kevin Doherty was played in and claimed all three points with a wonderful strike to the far corner.



Keadue Rovers 1 v 0 Bonagee United

Keadue continued their climb up the table with a narrow victory over a good Bonagee team at Central Park on Sunday. In what was an atrocious day for football, both teams did their best to move the ball about and it was Bonagee who were quickest out of the blocks.

They had the first chance on sixteen minutes when Daniel Stolarczyk shot wide. He was again unlucky after twenty-two minutes but two minutes after that, Bonagee ought to have taken the lead when Lee Mc Monagle went on a fine run to the edge of the box but shot to the right of the post.

Keadue came into things more after that with David Ward's fine run ending up with a shot blocked. The game was opening up by the half hour mark with Lee Mc Monagle again having an effort well saved by Danny Rodgers. Both sides exchanged chances on the forty-minute mark before Bonagee had a goal disallowed for offside and it was scoreless at the break.

At the start of the second half it was the visitors who again were brightest despite playing against the wind. Keadue moved forward with more purpose and had a goal disallowed on fifty-seven minutes. Bonagee were moving it around well but not getting past the home defence. Calum Boyle had a good effort on sixty-three minutes for Keadue. Jay Doherty sent another good effort wide for the home side on seventy minutes.

Bonagee had a good effort deflected wide shortly after that but on seventy-three minutes came the winning goal when a back pass to Danny Rodgers in the Keadue nets led to a huge kick up field and assisted by the wind, the ball bounced over the keeper and into the net. David Ward had a good effort on eighty minutes and Keadue looked comfortable but Bonagee had a strong last five minutes and threatened with a few set pieces, one of which was very well saved.

They couldn't breach the home defence and it ended in a 1-0 home victory. Best for Bonagee were Lee Mc Monagle and Daniel Stolarczyk while best for Keadue were Chris Greene, Danny Rodgers & David Ward. Referee: Dessie McLaughlin.

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Drumoghill F.C. 2 v 1 Lifford Celtic

It’s back to back wins for Drumoghill after a solid performance and well deserved victory over Lifford Celtic. Ritchie Moore and Liam O’Donnell helped themselves to the goals, but it was the effort all over the pitch that paved the way to another three points from a game that was played in the most difficult of conditions.

Both teams deserve credit for the way in which the handled the force of the winds that swept across “The Moss”. They kept the ball on the surface for much of the game and did their best to retain possession. Chances though were few and far between as both defences were resolute throughout.

Drumoghill did manage to break down the Lifford rearguard half-way through the first half and did so through Ritchie Moore after good work by Liam O’Donnell. Ciaran Hunter managed to find O’Donnell in space and his cross was met my Moore and he swept the ball beyond Mc Connell and into the net. The second half saw Lifford enjoy a larger share of possession but they had to deal with a rearguard of Rory Mc Crossan and Christopher O’Donnell that were in no mood to provide them with a sight of goal.

Drumoghill extended their lead on 59 minutes and did so with a wonder goal from Liam O’Donnell. There seemed little danger when O’Donnell gained possession just outside the centre circle but he spotted the Keeper off his line and, with the elements in his favour, lobbed him from fully 40 yards.

The visitors now seemed to be resigned to defeat and Drumoghill started to dominate. They almost extended their lead as Gareth Hamilton and Ritchie Moore both came close. Lifford did grab an injury time consolation through Aaron Conroy, but it was too little too late.



Glenea United 2 v 0 Convoy Arsenal

Glenea came away with all three points in this top of the table clash played in windy conditions. There were very few chances created in the first half with JP Malley going close for Convoy and Darren Ferry having the best effort for Glenea.

Convoy started the second half playing into the wind and created two great chances in quick succession. In the 47th minute Darren Mc Elwaine was played in and his strike was well saved by Joe Coll. Two minutes later, Convoy were in front of goal again, this time JP Malley had his effort saved by Coll.

Glenea worked their way back into the game and in the 12th minute Mark Harley found himself free at the back post, but his header cleared the bar. In the 24th minute Shaun Curran struck from 30 yards but his effort was well saved by Mathew Gallagher in the Convoy goals.

The first goal of the game came in the 75th minute, a well struck free kick from John Mc Fadden from 30 yards swerved and moved with the wind ending up in the net. Five minutes later Glenea were two up, Kevin Mulhern crossed from the left picking out Darren Ferry and he made no mistake with his header. Team efforts.



Letterbarrow Celtic 2 v 2 Rathmullan Celtic

Letterbarrow started strong and soon took the lead when Kevin Mc Brearty volleyed home a great finish after a great individual run.

Rathmullan responded well and got a lucky break when a clearance hit off their striker and ended up in the Letterbarrow net. The second half started as the first finished with both sides looking for a winner. Rathmullan took the lead after a great team goal.

Letterbarrow didn’t give up hope and equalised with a great free kick from Christy Burke. Both sides had chances at the end to take all three points but it was honours even on a blustery day in Tymeen.



Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. P v P Gweedore Celtic

(match Postponed)



Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Deele Harps P v P Lagan Harps

(Match Postponed)



Curragh Athletic 3 v 1 Glenree United

The Curragh welcomed Glenree to The Sports Complex in Killygordon. The game started with the home side passing the ball really well and on ten minutes found the back of the net with a super Tim Callaghan strike.

On fifteen the same player got his second from a great ball in by Niall Fitzsimons. On twenty minutes the super Callaghan scored again to complete his hat-trick.

The home side continued with all the play, half time Curragh 3 Glenree 0. In the second half, the home side continued as they left off the first, with total domination. With victory all but secured Curragh gave a few young lads a well-deserved run out.

The away side got consolation goal and that is how it ended, Curragh 3 Glenree 1. Tim Callaghan and Niall Fitzsimons were best for Curragh .

Saturday 15th February 2020

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Donegal Town Reserves 2 v 0 Arranmore United

Donegal added another three points with a home victory over Arranmore on a very wet day at the Hospital Field earlier in front of a great crowd.

Chances were hard to create for either team but it was the Town who broke the deadlock when Adrian Ward put Gorrell through down the left with a lovely pass.

Gorrell fired a lovely ball across the face of the goal to find the inrushing Kerrigan who finished neatly with a low shot into the bottom corner.

Arranmore grew into the game after this and started to create a few problems for the Town defence with Kenny doing well to hold on to a Mc Glanaghey free kick. Shortly after that Gavigan made an unbelievable block on the line to stop a certain goal. It was neck and neck but Kerrigan's pace was causing problems on the break. From a lovely run up the right by Kerrigan, who jinked and weaved his way past a few players, to pull back for Adrian Ward to finish off a lovely bit of play with well taken finish to make it 2-0.

Arranmore came out in the second half and tried hard to get the goal that would get them back into the game. Arranmore went close on a few occasions with Mc Glanaghey heading over from a corner and a great double save by Kenny denying them.

Town could have stretched their lead on a few occasions on the counter attack but were unable to get the third to seal the game. Great team effort by both sides in seriously testing conditions.

Kildrum Tigers Reserves P v P Milford United Reserves

(Match Postponed)



Oldtown Celtic 3 v 2 Glenea United Reserves

In a game played in poor conditions Oldtown ran out winners. After a scoreless first half Sean Cleary volleyed home early in the second half before Chock Mc Laughlin added a fine second after a mazy run from the back and fine finish from the edge of the box.

Glenea to their credit kept going and got their reward with a fine turn and finish from the edge of the box. Oldtown added a third when Tommy Mc Laughlin flicked home at the near post after a short corner. Glenea made sure of a nervy finish when they struck late on with a lovely chipped finish but Oldtown held on.



Keadue Rovers Reserves 3 v 2 Glencar Celtic

Keadue Reserves won this entertaining clash with Glencar at Strand Park. Despite the atrocious conditions both sides settled down quickly and in the first five minutes Jack Doherty for the home side and Pajo Rafferty for the visitors had chances.

Glencar were stronger but didn't create any chances. Keadue came more into things after twenty minutes. Two chances followed with Jack Boyles' effort saved and the follow up from Oisin Mc Dowell also saved. From the half hour mark Glencar got well on top and caused lots of problems.

A shot hit the side netting and shortly after that a back pass caused a mix up in the home defence only for Declan Ward to pull off a top save. On the stroke of half time Jack Boyle ran onto a through ball, rounded the keeper and shot low to give Keadue the lead at half time. At the start of the second half Glencar were again on the front foot and on fifty minutes a free kick on the right wing was headed back across goal and Pajo Rafferty nipped in to score from close range to level matters.

Keadue responded well and on fifty-two minutes Peter Mc Gee was denied by the Glencar keeper. On the hour mark, a Keadue free kick was converted at the far post by Chris Greene. Just four minutes later Keadue looked to have put the game beyond reach when Peter Mc Gee ended a fine move to give Keadue a 3-1 lead. However, on sixty-six minutes Michael Miller's fine strike from 15 yards made it 3-2.

Mc Gee was again close on seventy-five minutes. Glencar really put the pressure on in the last fifteen with several promising set pieces but none came to fruition and the home side held on for a satisfying win. A good game of football with team efforts from both sides with particular credit to both keepers pulling off some top saves.

Referee: George Montgomery.



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Ballybofey United Reserves P v P Cranford United Reserves

(Match Postponed)



Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves 2 v 3 Drumkeen United Reserves

Kilmacrennan took the lead on 43 minutes with a super strike from inside the box. They held the advantage until the interval.

Drumkeen had the wind advantage for the second half. They got back on level terms on 57 minutes with a goal from close range. Drumkeen went ahead on 63 minutes when they converted a penalty. On 75 minutes Kilmacrennan conceded another penalty, which their keeper saved.

On 81 minutes Steve Mc Elwaine got his second of the game with fine finish from inside the box. Kilmacrennan had a goal disallowed on 85 minutes. Drumkeen sealed the points in the last few minutes with fine finish from 12yds. Referee: Sean ferry

Copany Rovers P v P Dunlewey Celtic

(Match Postponed)



Drumoghill F.C. Reserves P v P Drumbar F.C.

(Match Postponed)



Cappry Rovers Reserves P v P Castlefin Celtic Reserves

(match Postponed)







Results

Saturday 15th February 2020

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Donegal Town Reserves 2 v 0 Arranmore United

Kildrum Tigers Reserves P v P Milford United Reserves

Oldtown Celtic 3 v 2 Glenea United Reserves

Keadue Rovers Reserves 3 v 2 Glencar Celtic



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Ballybofey United Reserves P v P Cranford United Reserves

Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves 2 v 3 Drumkeen United Reserves

Copany Rovers P v P Dunlewey Celtic

Drumoghill F.C. Reserves P v P Drumbar F.C.

Cappry Rovers Reserves P v P Castlefin Celtic Reserves





Sunday 16th February 2020

Ulster Junior Shield

Swilly Rovers 1 v 2 Glengad F.C.



Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Kilmacrennan Celtic 1 v 1 Kildrum Tigers

Donegal Town 3 v 2 Drumkeen United

Cranford United 1 v 0 Milford United

Keadue Rovers 1 v 0 Bonagee United

Castlefin Celtic 3 v 1 Cappry Rovers



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Drumoghill F.C. 2 v 1 Lifford Celtic

Glenea United 2 v 0 Convoy Arsenal

Letterbarrow Celtic 2 v 2 Rathmullan Celtic

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. P v P Gweedore Celtic



Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Deele Harps P v P Lagan Harps

Curragh Athletic 3 v 1 Glenree United



Fixtures

Saturday 22nd February 2020

Ulster Junior Shield K.O. 1.30 p.m.

Drumbar F.C. v Quigleys Point Swifts



Glencar Inn Saturday Division One K.O. 2p.m.

Arranmore United v Kildrum Tigers Reserves (K.O. 1 p.m.)

Keadue Rovers Reserves v Milford United Reserves

Fintown Harps AFC v Donegal Town Reserves



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Dunlewey Celtic v Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves

Drumkeen United Reserves v Ballybofey United Reserves

Cranford United Reserves v Cappry Rovers Reserves

Castlefin Celtic Reserves v Drumoghill F.C. Reserves



Sunday 23rd February 2020

Ulster Junior Shield K.O. 1.30 p.m.

Curragh Athletic v Strand Rovers

Aileach F.C. v Glencar Celtic

Clonmany Shamrocks v Swilly Rovers / Glengad F.C.



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One K.O. 2 p.m.

Gweedore Celtic v Convoy Arsenal

Lifford Celtic v Drumoghill F.C.

Letterbarrow Celtic v Glenea United



Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Deele Harps v Gweedore United

Whitestrand United v Lagan Harps

Swilly Rovers v Dunkineely Celtic

Raphoe Town v Glenree United