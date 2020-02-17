Finn Harps announce first six members of 2020 U-17 squad

Contact
Finn Harps U-17 - first six squad members
Finn Harps U17s are pleased to announce the first 6 players for the 2020 National League season.
These players are
Cuan Lafferty
Jamie Harris
Jamie McKinney
Mark Mbuli
Oisin Lynch
Oisin McKelvey
All 6 players were a part of Paul McBride's U15s squad last season and are making the step up to U17s level for the first time. Head of Academy, Kevin McHugh, praised the player's attitudes and how they developed throughout the last campaign, "People ask at times what is your pathway, and this is a good example, we have a great percentage of players from last year’s 15s making the grade for this years 17s. If you knuckle down and improve on your game then there is every chance you will get selected, as its not a given that you will just jump to the next squad, competition is fierce and you really have to be up and at it all the time."
McHugh also noted the significance of the academy squads to facilitate developing players into national league, "We have also 4 players from our U16 Academy squad that have made the U17 National league squad for 2020 (announced shortly), this for me is a huge success for the Academy and makes everything we are doing worthwhile and huge credit to Ben and Lee in the U16 setup. These boys got knocked back last year and some for the past 2 years for selection for national league and decided not to use it as an excuse and throw the towel in, but rather a motivation to come back stronger in all aspects of their game, so huge credit to them and their parents for keeping things positive”
