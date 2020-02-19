BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Dublin now a big game as we seek league points search of precious points in Croker

Donegal return to action with a big game against Dublin, the All-Ireland champions, next Saturday evening in Croke Park.

It is always good to get a run out in Croke Park. Saturday’s game is the first of four big games ahead of Declan Bonner and the boys over the next five weekends.

With three points from a possible six, Donegal need a few more precious points if they don’t want to make a quick return to Division Two.

Meath, who are pointless from their three opening games, looked doomed already.

As we set out on the next part of the league hopefully lessons have been learned from the Mayo and Galway games.

We dropped a point on the opening night when James Durcan struck an injury time goal to snatch a dramatic draw for Mayo. This was most definitely a point dropped.

Against Galway in O’Donnell Park, last time out, after being seven up early in the second half we coughed up two bad goals before ending up on the wrong side of the result by a point.

We are going to have to tighten up at the back and especially in the centre of the defence if we are going to pick up the necessary points to save our status.

Dublin are the All-Ireland champions. They haven’t set the world alight in the campaign so far. But even if that is the case they take an unbeaten run into Saturday’s game after drawing with Kerry and Monaghan and beating Mayo.They are just above us on four points.

We are probably unfortunate that they have three games under their belts and will be coming back to themselves. And while they were without a number of key individuals in the opening games I expect them to have one or two of the regulars back for Saturday’s clash.

Hopefully we will have big Hugh McFadden and Patrick McBrearty back. I thought Big Hugh was missed against Galway especially in the second half when Damian Comer moved to midfield. Hugh is a big man and has a physical presence about him and we certainly could have done with his physicality against Galway and we certainly are going to need it against Dublin. Patrick (McBrearty) will give us a presence up front and another scoring outlet.

We will be underdogs and being realistic we should have no complaints on that front and being honest I’m looking for a performance more than a result.

Saturday’s game will give us a good idea of where we are at and how we measure up against the five in-a-row All-Ireland champions.

After Dublin we play Monaghan and Tyrone, both home games before we face Kerry, away, on the last day.

There will be no easy points in any of those games. As we saw in the last round Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney has Monaghan flying. They had to settle for a share of the points with Dublin after playing the champions off the park in the first half.

Tyrone have been boosted by the return of Cathal McShane and they had a good result last weekend against Kerry. And Kerry are always a tough nut to crack at home in Tralee.

We probably need to pick up another three points to secure our status so I expect the tempo and intensity to ramp up a couple of notches in the next four games and hopefully we are ready.

Finally, it is disappointing the U-20 game against Monaghan has been re-fixed for Saturday in Ballybofey, with a throw-in time of 1 pm. It is going to make it very tight for anyone hoping to make the game in Croke Park.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack