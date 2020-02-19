Donegal Women's League elect new Executive for 2020

The Donegal Women's League AGM was held recently and the new officer board for 2020 is: Chairperson - Dessie Kelly Assistant Chairperson - Terry Leyden Secretary - Brid McGinty Assistant / Disciplinary Secretary - Terry Leyden Joint Treasurers - Paula Irwin and Tena Quigley PRO (Joint) - Una Hagan and Sinead Hagan Children's Officer - Sara Herron Registrar - Helena Doherty Referees Appointment Officer - Con McLaughlin FAI NW WFC Representatives - Paddy McDaid and Tena Quigley

