St Eunan's College bow out of Mac Rory Cup against St Colman's, Newry

The Mac Rory Cup journey for St Eunan's College, Letterkenny came to an end today with defeat against the famous nursery in Newry, St Colman's College at the Dub, Belfast.
At the final whistle St Colman's were winners by 2-9 to 0-11 after the winners led by 1-5 to 0-4 at half-time.
The Letterkenny College had the lead down to two points - 1-6 to 0-7 - after 12 minutes of the second half but a second St Colman's goal a minute later left a mountain to climb and although they kept plugging away, they could not bridge the gap.
St Eunan's had qualfied for the quarter-final after a hard-fought win over Patrician High School, Carrickmacross just over a week ago in very difficult conditions at The Burn Road, Termon.
