There will be a gap in the Kilcar defence in 2020 as veteran defender announces retirement

Conor McShane, Kilcar

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The Kilcar No 3 jersey will have a new occupant in 2020 with news that the teak-tough Kilcar's Conor McShane has announced his retirement from senior football.
Qualified to play for the Masters, Conor is likely to follow in the footsteps of big brothers David and Michael, and will be a big help to the Donegal Masters team.
Also, don't be surprised to see the veteran lining out with the Kilcar Reserve team just like his brothers did when they stepped down from senior level.
McShane has spent well over 20 years at the heart of the Kilcar defence and fulfilled his dream when Kilcar won the county senior title in 2017. Along with the other veteran Michael Hegarty (a year older than Conor), he has been a mainstay of the great success which Kilcar have enjoyed over the last six or seven years, especially at league level.
He won a minor championship with Kilcar in 1998.

Like manyl other players who have been around for such a long time, it will only when he is gone that he will  be missed most.

