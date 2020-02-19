Donegal striker based in Germany gets call up to Irish squad

Donegal’s German-based striker Amber Barrett is in the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Squad for two crucial UEFA Women’s EURO 2021 qualifiers.

Barrett, who plays her club football with FC Koln, has been included by manager Vera Pauw in the provisional squad to face Greece in Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, March 5 before travelling to Montenegro to take on the hosts on Wednesday, March 11.

Over 3,500 tickets have already gone for the Greece game, where Pauw will be hoping for the same energetic home support that the team benefitted from last year in the wins over Montenegro and Ukraine.

Peamount United’s Aine O’Gorman has come out of international retirement to link up with Pauw for the first time and will look to add to her 100 caps.

Trailing behind Group I leaders Germany, Pauw’s team are unbeaten after three games played and will be keen to pick up more points as the race for qualification for next year’s finals tournament in England heats up.

The squad, which will be trimmed down, will meet up on the weekend starting Friday, February 28 to kick off preparations for the two games.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United), Niamh Reid Burke (Peamount United)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Aine O'Gorman (Peamount United), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Chloe Mustaki (Charlton Athletic)

Midfielders: Julie-Ann Russell (Sydney University), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hayley Nolan (University of Hartford), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Ruesha Littlejohn (West Ham United)

Forwards: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Clare Shine (Glasgow City), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Match Details

Republic of Ireland v Greece

UEFA 2021 Women’s European Championship Qualifying – Group I

Thursday, March 5

Tallaght Stadium

KO 19:15

Montenegro v Republic of Ireland

UEFA 2021 Women’s European Championship Qualifying – Group I

Wednesday, March 11

Pod Malim Brdom, Budva

KO TBC