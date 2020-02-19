Top forward set to return for Donegal against Dublin in Croke Park on Saturday

Patrick McBrearty is set to return to action this weekend as Donegal take on All-Ireland champions, Dublin in Croke Park on Saturday night.

It will be the first appearance of the season for the 2019 All-Star nominee. The Kilcar ace, who last played for Donegal in August's Super 8 game against Mayo in Castlebar, spent a number of months in America after Kilcar’s championship defence ended.

He only returned from the US a the end of January. While he returned to training that week he did not make the 26 man match day squad for the Meath or Galway games.

But with an extra two weeks training in the bank Donegal manager Declan Bonner confirmed this week that his ace forward and is back in the frame and will be in the squad for the clash with the five in-a-row All-Ireland champions.

“We have a couple of sessions to go and hopefully he (McBrearty) will be able to be in the travelling party of 26 and if he is in the 26 he will be in the frame for selection whether we start him or hold him in reserve.

“He has trained well and we are looking forward to getting him back playing.”

The return of McBrearty, one of the top forwards in the game, is a timely boost as Donegal head to the capital to take on the unbeaten Dubs, who are under a new manager following the departure of the history making Jim Gavin.

Former player Dessie Farrell, who has strong Donegal links, has taken on the baton in the biggest job in football management.

Dublin go into the game unbeaten with two draws and one win.

Donegal are sitting on three points from their draw with Mayo and win over Meath. They lost to Galway last time out in Letterkenny.

“Dessie has done well so far and it seems a seamless transition. Dublin are going to be a huge challenge and we know what is in front of us but we are looking forward to it.”

Other than long term injured Jason McGee, Oisin Gallen, Stephen McMenamin and Paddy McGrath, Donegal have a clean bill of health going into Saturday night’s showdown with the Dubs.

Johnny Cooper is set to return for the All-Ireland champions.