MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Cost of county teams again in the spotlight

As the GAA announced record turnover for 2019, you always felt there was going to be one of those moments where in some part of the report that we were going to be told that this can’t continue.

Gate receipts of just over €36m made up just under half of the turnover of just under €74m. As usual everything is there for all the members of the Association to view, but the big talking point for many was the cost of preparation for county teams.

Tom Ryan, the GAA director general said: “It was a trend that simply could not continue.” The cost had gone up €11.6 million since 2018.

Mr Ryan is most certainly right because if that trend were to continue at the same rate over the next few years, it would be close to €40m before we would know it and while revenue from gate receipts and sponsorship continues to grow, it would never keep up that rate of growth.

The Gaelic Players' Association felt that the report was taking a swipe at the county players, with suggestions that the cost was a clear indictment of what players expect from county boards to put in place to give players the best opportunity to be successful.

Their CEO, former Dublin All-Ireland winner Paul Flynn, was extremely disappointed by the remarks. He went on to say: "It was disappointing for the members of the GPA, that the inter-county game to which they dedicate 31 hours of their week, as they proudly represent their county, is once again being represented as the GAA's problem child.”

Flynn went on to call the inter-county scene a "revenue-generating machine that allows the GAA to compete with rugby, soccer and other sports for hearts and minds of the Irish public". He went further suggesting that "Our inter-county games are the flagship promotional and developmental tool that keeps the GAA in the news and journalists, pundits, administrators, coaches, physios and all the other professionals working within the inter-county games in jobs."

He also suggested that there was a ploy of painting the inter-county games in a negative light and used all the time to keep players down, and to give them the impression that they were lucky to be involved in the games.

Flynn rounded off his interview by saying: "Make no mistake, the players, past and present, are proud to represent their counties at the highest level but the GAA is also lucky to have those players who give so much of themselves, often to their own detriment, to allow it generate the revenues that keeps the Association afloat."

It is important to say that the GAA and the GPA are in negotiations at the moment for a new deal, so there is a fair bit of positioning going on. However, Flynn is undoubtedly right about one thing, the inter-county game is the cash cow that keeps giving, and if there is a stand off that sees both sides going in different directions that will only cause problems for everyone involved. The revenue goes towards coaching both a club level and in schools; it allows for the building and upgrading of pitches, stadiums and of course the creation of gyms and state of the art training facilities that everyone in the community can take advantage off.

On the other hand, Tom Ryan is also spot on suggesting that the cost of preparing county teams cannot continue at the present rate. But how can it be curtained? Who takes on the mantle to police what every county spends? And what if you're one of the top four or five teams that have a chance to win the Sam Maguire or the Liam Mc Carthy; who is going to tell them they cannot go that extra bit to get them over the line?

Does it also curtail those counties who have been prudent over the years and have invested in their infrastructure and now have a bit of money to spend on their teams? I'm not sure how it works. From experience we know that clubs have a tendency to follow whatever successful county teams do, paying expenses to managers, strength and conditioning coaches and trainers is the standard now. It’s only a matter of time before clubs replicate the backroom teams employed by county teams. Considering the clubs are not far away in the way they prepare their teams, will it be that much of a surprise to anyone when they take the next step.

Regardless of what side you take, one cannot survive without the other. Supporters follow the teams; the players, who we all agree give more time now than ever, make up those teams and they have to be looked after, but getting the cost and the balance is important for everyone.