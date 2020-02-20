Donegal U-20s game against Monaghan now in Ballyshannon on Saturday

Donegal were ready last week and they are ready again for this Saturday’s re-arranged Ulster U-20 first round championship meeting with Monaghan.

The game was postponed last Saturday due to Sean MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey and the alternative venue O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny being deemed unplayable due to heavy overnight rain.

It has been re-fixed for Pairc Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon (Munday's Field) again this Saturday, with a throw-in time of 1 pm.

“We were ready last week and we are ready again this week,” said Donegal manager Shaun Paul Barrett.

“The extra week may be a benefit to a couple of boys who were carrying knocks and niggles. But the problem we have this week is that we have nowhere to train.

“The training grounds in Convoy has been closed since the weekend. We were hoping to train tonight (Wednesday) and given the forecast it doesn’t look like we are going to be able to do so; we simply cannot find a pitch to train on.

“The rain as everybody knows has been horrendous and pitches are saturated. Hopefully the game will be able to go ahead on the weekend.”

Donegal are without the long term injured duo of county seniors Oisin Gallen, MacCumhaills and Conor O’Donnell, Carndonagh, a member of last year's U-20 squad.

But otherwise Barrett has a fully fit squad for Saturday’s showdown with Monaghan, backboned by players from the last two Ulster Minor Championships.

Donegal’s game with Monaghan was not the only game in the U-20 championship which fell victim to the weather last weekend.

The other three ties Armagh v Tyrone, Derry v Antrim and Cavan v Down were all postponed and have been re-fixed for this weekend.

Derry’s clash with Antrim has been refixed for tomorrow night (Friday) with the other two pencilled in for Saturday throw-ins.