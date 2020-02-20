Clean bill of health for clash with Dublin says Declan Bonner

Donegal are in rude good health and getting stronger as they prepare to go toe to toe with five in-a-row All-Ireland champions Dublin in Croke Park on Saturday evening. (Throw-in 7 pm)

That’s the opinion of Donegal manager Declan Bonner this week as he puts the final touches to preparations for the showdown with the Dubs, under new manager Dessie Farrell.

Star forward Patrick McBrearty, who returned to training at the end of January after a number of months in New York, is ready for action. The Kilcar man did not make the 26 man squad last time out against Galway.

But the Donegal boss has confirmed he is in the frame to be included in the 26 man squad for Saturday night’s showdown on Jones Road.

Dáire Ó Baoill and Hugh McFadden, who have both been nursing injuries in recent weeks, have regained full fitness and Caolan McGonagle, who was forced out of the Mayo and Galway games through injury, is also available.

“We are getting bodies back on the pitch. From the last day, Caolan McGonagle picked up an injury before half-time; he is back training and should be okay.

“Patrick McBrearty is back training and Hugh McFadden is back training and Dáire Ó Baoill has two weeks under his belt and it is looking positive on those lads.

“We have a couple of sessions to go and hopefully he (McBrearty) will be able to be in the traveling party of 26 and if he is in the 26 he will be in the frame for selection whether we start him or hold him in reserve.

“He has trained well and we are looking forward to getting him back playing.”

Donegal are sitting in fourth place in the Division One League table with three points out of a possible six.

They were held to a draw by Mayo in Ballybofey in the opening game. An injury time James Durcan goal snatched a late share of the points for the Westerners in a game Donegal for long stretches were the better side. Odhrán Ferry McFadden, Michael Langan and Michael Murphy scored the goals in Donegal’s ten point win over Meath in Navan.

Meath are pointless and propping up the Division One table.

And last time out Johnny Heaney and Sean Kelly punished a porous Donegal defence to pave the way for a one point Galway win in O’Donnell Park.

“When you look at it we are probably disappointed that we are not on six points but we have no one to blame but ourselves for that.

“We conceded two soft goals against Mayo and again against Galway, the last day out.

“We were disappointed to lose to Galway because we felt we dominated the game for long periods. But the reality is we did not put enough scores on the board and conceded two bad second half goals.

“Overall I thought we defended well and we are creating a lot more goal chances. It is a matter of getting the balance right.

“We are sitting on three points and the table does not lie. We have four big games coming up in the next five to six weeks and that starts with a huge match against Dublin in Croke Park, on Saturday night.

“There is only a point between the top seven teams in the division and that is how tight it is and we are going to take it one game at a time.”

After Saturday Donegal face Monaghan the following weekend in Fr Tierney Park.

Tyrone are the visitors to MacCumhaill Park two weeks later (March 14) before Donegal bring down the curtain on the league away to Kerry in Tralee.

“We have four huge matches coming up. They are all big challenges but that is where we want to be, playing the best teams and that is what we face over the next five weeks.

“Points are precious but that is the way it has been in the other games bar the Meath game and I imagine it will be a point or two either way that will decide the next four games.”

Dublin are on four points from their draws with Kerry and Monaghan, both in Croke Park and their win over Mayo in Castlebar.

“We are looking forward to going to Dublin on Saturday night hoping to get a performance and hopefully get a result though it is going to be a tough challenge against the All-Ireland champions.”

DONEGAL READY

But the Donegal boss insisted Donegal are ready to take on the Dubs under new manager Dessie Farrell and he does not agree with the view that the five time All-Ireland champions have not been firing on all cylinders in the league so far.

“They are doing alright. They are introducing a number of younger players like ourselves.

They came from nine points down at half-time against Monaghan in Croke Park in their last to draw the game.

“Their first game against Kerry was a high scoring game which also ended in a draw and they went to Castlebar and beat Mayo which is not an easy thing to do.

“They are still the same Dublin team that has been there over the last few years and they are going to be difficult and it is going to take a big performance from our point of view.

“Dessie Farrell has replaced Jim Gavin, who enjoyed huge success and won five All-Irelands in-a-row, something that will never be achieved again.

“Dessie has stepped up and was brave enough to take on the job because it is always difficult to come in to take over from someone that has been successful.

“But Dessie has enjoyed good success at uderage U-18 and U-21and has enjoyed good success as a player and he got the job on merit.

“He has done well so far and it seems a seamless transition. Dublin are going to be a huge challenge and we know what is in front of us but we are looking forward to it.”

Donegal’s record against Dublin of two draws and five defeats in the last seven league meetings is not something that is bothering Declan Bonner.

“You could say that about all teams that played Dublin in recent years. We are not looking at records, we are looking at going up on Saturday night and putting in a performance and hopefully picking up some points.

“That is the goal and that is the target and we are looking forward to the challenge.”