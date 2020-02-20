THE SPORTING DIARY: Are we set to see the same fixture chaos in club championships in 2020?

Albert Einstein is widely credited with saying: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.”

There is some similarity to what is happening in Donegal GAA club fixture circles with news that the club GAA fixture list has been finalised and the leagues are to be completed in the same timeframe as last year. Are we set for a repeat of 2019 with no wriggle room for the club championships?

Remember what happened last year in the senior and Intermediate championships? The senior championship worked out well until the final, but with two drawn games, it meant that Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair had to play a second replay on a Wednesday night and the winners, Naomh Conaill, were out in the Ulster Championship the following Sunday.

The Intermediate Championship saw Cloughaneely win a Donegal semi-final on the Wednesday night and then have to play the final against St Nauls the following Sunday. Cloughaneely lost out to St Nauls in the decider.

There was absolutely no leeway in the Intermediate Championship being run off over six consecutive weekends. Surely there has to be a change?

If Donegal do not qualify from the Super 8s, then could there not be a Plan B and use one or two of the weekends before the All-Ireland final weekend to run off the first two group matches in both championships? That would give the wriggle room required.

Remember, when teams reach a county final, there should be time for press days and a run-up to the final that players and clubs will remember. For some a final may be a very rare occasion. It should be an occasion that they can savour.

That did not happen for the Intermediate final last year and it wasn't fair on Cloughaneely or St Nauls.

But given that we are talking about starting the championships again this year on the week after the All-Ireland final weekend, it doesn't seem that we have learned anything.

Time for someone to shout stop.

Pitch issues

The recent heavy rains and our general climate have brought the issue of pitches in Donegal into focus this week once again.

The Donegal-Monaghan U-20 game had to be postponed last weekend due to the really heavy rains of Storm Dennis on Saturday. Had the storm come a day earlier then the big opening league game for Finn Harps against Sligo Rovers would have been almost certainly a victim also.

It should be no surprise to anyone that something like this would arise in Donegal. And it puts into focus the need for a full-size 4G pitch for both Gaelic and soccer.

Finn Harps are presently planning a new stadium and there is a strong argument that the pitch in that stadium should be an all-weather pitch. Having certainty about fixtures is vital for Harps, now and in the future. After securing an opening day win, Harps can build on that, both on and off the field, but what would be disastrous for them would be a host of postponed matches because the Finn Park pitch was unplayable.

The same issue arises for the GAA at this time of year in the county. It may not be as problematic as the one faced by Harps, but it does pose the question: Why does the county not have a full-sized 4G pitch available?

Last weekend saw MacCumhaill Park and O'Donnell Park ruled out because of the incessant rain. The game has been re-fixed for this Saturday and hopefully the rains will stay away.

But, to be blunt, the rains don't stay away in Donegal for long so the question of having all-weather pitches should be top of our agenda.

Apart from playing games, the need for this facility for training is just as important. And there is the issue of school and college fixtures.

'Feet' remembered

The Donegal sporting public were saddened this week with news of the untimely death of Paul 'Feet' Murrin of Killybegs and Dunkineely.

The flying front man for St Catherine's and Killybegs (and later with Donegal Town and Dunkineely Celtic) left many sitting on their backsides with his skill and speed. Known far and wide just by his nickname, Paul's boyish face was easy to recognise.

When searching through our files for a photograph, I came across Killybegs GAA pen pictures which I think were taken prior to the 1995 Donegal senior championship final. The pen pics were taken in twos and 'Feet' was alongside Declan Boyle. I estimate that Paul was around 31 at the time and Declan would have been 10 years younger, yet if you didn't know better you would have said that 'Feet' was the younger.

His exploits on the football fields were remembered this week by his many friends and playing comrades as he was laid to rest in Bruckless on Tuesday.