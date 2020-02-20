Donegal and Cormac Gallagher gearing up to host World Indoor Championships

Glenswilly is the home of modern GAA giants current Donegal captain Michael Murphy and former All-Star midfielder Neil Gallagher both All-Ireland winners with Donegal.

Glen, as it is more commonly known, is seen as modern day GAA heartland.

But this was not always the case for the Glen before the now famous Glenswilly club drew its first breath. Prior to that the ancient sport of tug of war was popular in the area.

Cormac Gallagher, the vice-chairman of the organising committee for the forthcoming World Indoor Tug of War Championships, which are being staged in Letterkenny in the Aura Leisure Centre this week, hails from the aforementioned Glenswilly.

In the 1970s when Cormac was growing up there was little or no talk about Gaeilic Games.

The sporting stories in the Glen back in those years were of the exploits of Cormac’s father Denis and his uncles James, Cormac (of the Drum Bar, Lower Main Street, Letterkenny), Peter Gallagher, Charlie Gallagher, Danny McGonagle, Brian Devine, William Devine and Willie Gallagher.

They were members of the Glenswilly tug of war team that were winning all before them at sports days and fair days around the county.

That was in the 1960s.

“Tug of war was very popular at sports days back in those years and my father and the team, which was known as Glenswilly, won all before them at all the local sports days.

“They were one of the top teams around at the time and they did create something of a tradition in the parish.”

Following the retirement of Denis Gallagher and his warriors the tug of war team faded into the background in the 1970s.

But the sport was revised again ten years ago by Cormac Gallagher and a new club was formed.

“We called ourselves Hillview and Sean Gallagher, no relation, Arranmore Eddie Gallagher, Brendan McDaid, JR McDaid, Ciaran Gallagher, Liam and Martin Sweeney and myself were on the team,” recalled Cormac this week.

“One of our first pulls was at the Churchill Fair. We invited big Brendan McGonagle from Clonmany to enter a Clonmany team which he duly did.

“Clonmany was back then, and still is, the stronghold for tug of war. We outpulled Clonmany A to win the competition and afterwards Danny approached us and congratulated us and then invited us to join Clonmany.

“A number of us, including myself and Arranmore Eddie, joined Clonmany and we won four All-Irelands as well as a World Indoor gold, two World Indoor silver and one World Indoor bronze with Clonmany B.”

Tug of war has also taken Cormac to Italy, Holland and Scotland to compete in various championships with the club until he was forced to emigrate three years ago.

“I don’t compete anymore. I had to give it up when I moved to live in Scotland three years ago. Arranmore Eddie, who now lives in Milford, is the only one of the Hillview men competing with Clonmany and is a member of the famous club’s B team for this week’s World Indoor Championship.

“I know from chatting with Arranmore Eddie they have put in a big effort since they started training for the championships back last May.

“They would have trained twice a week when they started plus a pulling session at the weekend. Clonmany have a purpose built pulling hall, the only one in the country.

“They would have started with two hour cycling and running sessions twice a week to build up the leg and thigh muscles and they would have cut out all rubbish and watching what they eat.

“In the last months they would have trained twice a week with more gym and pulling sessions so as to peak at the right time for the championships.

“The training has gone very scientific in recent years and the boys would be in peak condition at this stage and are ready to go.

“This week, say on Wednesday, they will drink between six and seven litres of water ahead of Thursday’s weigh-in so they will hit the correct weight.

“The strange thing with the training and diet and then taking the water on board the boys will go down in weight and up in power.

“This is totally against best practice in other sports. We had well known strength and conditioning coach Michael Black and dietician Ciara Ferry in to have a chat with the teams (Clonmany) and they could not believe it.

“They reckoned what we were doing was against all known good practice but they said if it works keep it up. There is no point in changing something that works.”

Cormac may be no longer competing but he is still highly involved in the organising of this week’s World Indoors, which are being hosted by Clonmany.

He is the vice-chairman and Danny McGonagle is the chairman of the organising committee.

Up to 1,000 competitors, men and women, from around the world will compete at the Championships which is being staged in the Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny over four days starting today (Thursday).

Teams from Taipei, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Holland, Belgium, Finland, Romania, England, Scotland and Wales will compete.

A Chinese team was due to compete but were forced to withdraw due to the Coronavirus.

“It is a huge event and we are greatly honoured to be hosting the Championships and I’m really delighted for big Danny McGonagle because it was his dream to one day stage the Championship in Donegal,” said Cormac, who now lives and works in Scotland and is on a week’s annual leave from his construction job and is back home in Donegal for the Championships.

The first two days of competition is taken up with club competitions with the international competition on Saturday and Sunday.

The weigh-in was yesterday (Wednesday).

There will be four mats with four competitions going on at the same time over the four days and a 500 seater spectator stand has been installed. The entry fee for each day is €5.