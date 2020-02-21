Season-defining tie for Donegal Ladies on Sunday in Westmeath

Donegal Ladies are back on the road this weekend as they return from the mid term break with a crunch tie against Westmeath in Mullingar on Sunday.

In a proverbial six pointer Donegal, with one win from their three games to date and on three points on the league table, face a Westmeath side who are propping up the table with no points,

Westmeath have lost their three games - against Cork, Galway and Tipperary. Donegal went down to Mayo and Galway and had a big away win against Waterford.

“It is a big game. If we win we will go six points clear of Westmeath but if they win they will join us,” said Donegal manager Maxi Curran, who said that it could be a three-way situation depending on the result of the Waterford-Tipperary game.

“It is a big game for Westmeath too. They will see this game as a great chance of a first win and a chance to salvage their league season.

“They are at home as well and it is being played on 3G pitch, something they are used to because they play all their home games on the pitch.

“3G is new to us. The only time we played on a 3G surface was the last time we played Westmeath back in 2018. The game was abandoned that day due to heavy snow. “

Curran expects to have regular goalkeeper Aoife McColgan back from injury after missing the defeat to Galway in O’Donnell Park,

But the Downings clubman is planning this week without St Eunan’s Aisling Nee, out with an ankle injury and he was awaiting word on the extent of an injury picked up by Cathy Ward playing for Letterkenny IT on Monday night.

“Aisling (Nee) injured her ankle playing basketball and is definitely out while I will find out tonight at training more about the injury picked up by Cathy (Ward) playing for Letterkenny IT last night. Hopefully she will be okay, fingers crossed.”

Otherwise the manager has a clean bill of health.

“We were disappointed with the way the Galway game went after we put ourselves in a great place at half-time after scoring a couple of good goals.

“I’m not sure if it was a case of thinking we had the hard work done. But the reality is we did not defend well enough and they scored a couple of soft goals.

“We certainly are going to have to tighten up at the back and we cannot afford to be conceding soft goals.

“We will be looking for an improved performance all round against Westmeath and if we do get a lead we are going to have to hold on to it.”

The strange thing about Sunday’s is if Donegal were to lose they could find themselves drawn into a relegation battle. But if they were to win they would be looking up and in a chance for a place in the last four in the league.

On three points - one win - they are just three behind Mayo and Galway and one point ahead of All-Ireland champions Dublin and Tipperary.

After Sunday’s game, Donegal have home ties against Cork and Dubin and are away to Tipperary in their last game.