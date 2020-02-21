“Play-off position in our own hands” says Donegal hurling manager Mickey McCann

With such a tightly-bunched Allianz Hurling League Division 3A table, Mickey McCann believes Donegal's fate lies in their own hands with two crunch games remaining.

In dogged conditions in Louth last weekend, 14-man Donegal managed to squeeze themselves over the line to keep their bid for promotion on track.

But with Armagh, Longford and Tyrone all still in the reckoning, the Burt man knows they cannot afford to slip up when Monaghan visit O'Donnell Park this Sunday (throw-in 2pm).

He said: "It's in our own hands now. Because the other teams in the hunt for a play-off spot still have to play each other, two more wins should get us through.

"The Louth game wasn't so much a hurling game as a dogfight, the conditions were that poor, and the weather's to be bad this weekend as well.

"Heavy rain and wind can really make it a level playing field, so in that respect we have to be on our guard against Monaghan.

"On paper we should beat them, but they are a better team than their three losses suggest. Longford beat them well, but they can avoid relegation if they get a few wins on the board and they will feel they still have plenty to play for."

But opening day defeat to Armagh aside, McCann feels things are going in the right direction for the squad, who are desperate to make a quick return to division 2B following last seaon's relegation.

"We wouldn't be happy at just getting over the line against Louth," he said. "We weren't keeping the scoreboard ticking over and that is something that has to be rectified against Monaghan.

"But you can't read too much into that last game because of the conditions. I think we've seen steady improvement since the Armagh match, and I was pleased to see us go out and put 2-23 past Tyrone.

"The boys showed great character in the Louth game to knuckle down and get a win when we lost a man so early, and if they produce more of the same on Sunday then we should be okay."