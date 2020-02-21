Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

“Play-off position in our own hands” says Donegal hurling manager Mickey McCann

“Play-off position in our own hands” says Donegal hurling manager Mickey McCann

With such a tightly-bunched Allianz Hurling League Division 3A table, Mickey McCann believes Donegal's fate lies in their own hands with two crunch games remaining.

In dogged conditions in Louth last weekend, 14-man Donegal managed to squeeze themselves over the line to keep their bid for promotion on track.

But with Armagh, Longford and Tyrone all still in the reckoning, the Burt man knows they cannot afford to slip up when Monaghan visit O'Donnell Park this Sunday (throw-in 2pm).

He said: "It's in our own hands now. Because the other teams in the hunt for a play-off spot still have to play each other, two more wins should get us through.

"The Louth game wasn't so much a hurling game as a dogfight, the conditions were that poor, and the weather's to be bad this weekend as well.

"Heavy rain and wind can really make it a level playing field, so in that respect we have to be on our guard against Monaghan.

"On paper we should beat them, but they are a better team than their three losses suggest. Longford beat them well, but they can avoid relegation if they get a few wins on the board and they will feel they still have plenty to play for."

But opening day defeat to Armagh aside, McCann feels things are going in the right direction for the squad, who are desperate to make a quick return to division 2B following last seaon's relegation.

"We wouldn't be happy at just getting over the line against Louth," he said. "We weren't keeping the scoreboard ticking over and that is something that has to be rectified against Monaghan.

"But you can't read too much into that last game because of the conditions. I think we've seen steady improvement since the Armagh match, and I was pleased to see us go out and put 2-23 past Tyrone.

"The boys showed great character in the Louth game to knuckle down and get a win when we lost a man so early, and if they produce more of the same on Sunday then we should be okay."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie