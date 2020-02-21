READ THE REID: Rural GAA clubs need to wake up and smell the coffee or they will be confined to history

The GAA recently reported profits of €73.9 million for 2019. Financially healthy, the GAA still has a dilemma in respect of our rural clubs. Rural communities have been decimated by people having to leave their parishes to go the big towns, cities and even abroad where they can earn a decent living. Drive through any town or village in rural Ireland and you will see premises closed down with vacant streets and dilapidated buildings. The GAA may be financially healthy but our country is bankrupt.

During the election campaigning, most of us heard about the acute problems of housing, healthcare, homelessness, pensions and the cost of living. Had we not joined the EU and the Euro monetary union; we would not be paying €7 billion euro per annum on a €215 billion euro debt. Our social issues would be well sorted if we had €7 billion euro every year at our disposal. Successive governments, irrespective of their hue, got us into this mess and it is we the tax payer who will service this debt forever more amen.

Let me tell you a story. In 1968, there were a number of GAA clubs formed most notably St. Thomas’s of Galway and Na Piarsaigh of Limerick. Far away in a place called Accademia dei Lincei in Rome, Italy, the Club of Rome was formed. It has nothing to with GAA but everything to do with power and control which affects all of us. Loaded with UN bureaucrats, it is described as a crisis think-tank which specialises in crisis creation.

The main purpose of this think-tank was to formulise a crisis that would unite the world and condition us to the idea of global solution to local problems. In a document called ‘The First Global Revolution’ authored by Alexander King and Bertrand Schneider, it stated, "In searching for a common enemy against whom we can unite, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like, would fit the bill”.

All of these dangers, of course, will be caused by human intervention that will require a global response. This is the origin of ‘global warming’. CO2 tax is the new tax that we have to pay because we are destroying our planet. Everyone knows the story about the ‘Emperor’s New Clothes’. As the emperor parades his new invisible suit, nobody dares to say he is naked for fear that they will be seen as stupid. Finally, a child cries out, "But he isn't wearing anything at all!"

We have exactly the same scenario today with climate change. More and more people are crying out and seeing ‘climate change’ for what it is; an alarmist and apocalyptic non-scientific theory turned into a political weapon to blame us for harming our planet. “How dare we”? (Saint Greta Thunberg). ‘Environmentalism’ is the new mantra.

The people of Ireland know that something isn’t just right in our little country which is run by a totalitarian government; Europe. The EU controls most of its governments where our politicians are mere administrators.

Germany and France exercise all the power with the rest of us becoming puppet states. Unfortunately, Ireland sold its soul a long time ago. In 1992 when Donegal was busy winning their first senior All-Ireland title, George Bush Senior, the former President of the USA said, “Effective execution of Agenda 21 (an agenda introduced in 1992 to reorganise society for the 21st century, now extended to 2030) will require a profound reorientation of human society unlike the world has ever experienced”. (Ireland has signed up to this agenda although few know about it.)

Also that same year, Morris Strong, Secretary General of the UN Earth Summit said, “It is clear that current lifestyles and consumption patterns of the affluent middle-class involving high meat intake, consumption of large amounts of frozen and convenience foods, use of fossil fuels, small electrical appliances, ownership of motor vehicles and suburban housing are not sustainable”.

Putting Mr Bush’s and Mr. Strong’s statements together, it becomes clear that agenda 21 is about controlling every aspect of our lives; how we eat, what we eat, how much we eat, how we move around, food production, the amount of food and where we even live.

Private property must be abolished in order to build "stackable communities," where people are required to live on top of one another in mixed-use zones, within walking distance from schools and work, thereby eliminating the need for transportation other than bicycles, buses and light rail.

This vision also requires that land in rural areas no longer be allowed to become buildable and be given back to its "intended wilderness."

I always wondered why our community hospitals, post offices, garda stations and local banks are disappearing. I’m worried about the future of our rural communities and our rural GAA clubs. They are the heartbeat of the GAA. You’ll hear none of this from your elected representatives though.

We have one other particular very fluid issue in Ireland today; cows are farting (bovine flatulence) too much! There is a massive attack on the farming industry here and in the UK. In 2006, the United Nations released a report that claimed cattle were the greatest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions. Although that report has since been thoroughly debunked, the myth persists. Wake up and smell the coffee instead of the manure!

MOOOO!