Donegal League Saturday Division One Cup on standby for Donegal Town Reserves at Pairc Accla

There could be a cup presentation at Pairc Accla, Fintown on Saturday when Donegal Town Reserves travel to play Fintown Harps in the Glencar Inn Division One tie.

Donegal Town are 12 points ahead of Keadue Rovers. A win for Donegal would see them on 41 points and unless Keadue Rovers Reserves get full points at home to Milford United Reserves, they would be crowned champions.

If both Donegal and Keadue win, then the inevitable presentation of the title to the Donegal Town side will be delayed by a week.

In the Saturday Old Orchard Division Two, the two main contenders Drumkeen United Reserves and Cappry Rovers Reserves look set to continue their winning ways. This division could become a cliffhanger if Cappry can win their two games in hand, which would put them a point in front of Drumkeen.

SUNDAY GAMES

With no games in the Brian McCormick Premier this weekend, the spotlight is on the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One where the joint leaders Convoy Arsenal and Glenea United are on the road. Glenea, after their win over Convoy last week, which opened up the league, travel to lowly Letterbarrow, while Convoy Arsenal face a tricky trip to Gweedore United.

In the Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two there are four games. Swilly Rovers can take a big step towards the title with a win at home against Dunkineely Celtic

Their main rivals for the title, Whitestrand United and Raphoe Town should record home wins against Lagan Harps and Glenree United respectively, but with a three and five point advantage and two games in hand over Whitestrand, Swilly look destined for Division One, with the other two battling for the second promotion place.

Saturday 22nd February 2020

Ulster Junior Shield 1.30 p.m.

Drumbar F.C. v Quigleys Point Swifts

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One 2p.m.

Arranmore United v Kildrum Tigers Res (1 p.m.)

Keadue Rovers Res v Milford United Res

Fintown Harps AFC v Donegal Town Res

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Dunlewey Celtic v Kilmacrennan Celtic Res

Drumkeen United Res v Ballybofey United Res

Cranford United Res v Cappry Rovers Res

Castlefin Celtic Res v Drumoghill F.C. Res

Sunday 23rd February 2020

Ulster Junior Shield 1.30 p.m.

Curragh Athletic v Strand Rovers

Aileach F.C. v Glencar Celtic

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One K.O. 2 p.m.

Gweedore Celtic v Convoy Arsenal

Lifford Celtic v Drumoghill F.C.

Letterbarrow Celtic v Glenea United

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Deele Harps v Gweedore United

Whitestrand United v Lagan Harps

Swilly Rovers v Dunkineely Celtic

Raphoe Town v Glenree United