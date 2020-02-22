Paul 'Feet' Murrin remembered on all sports fields in Donegal

Around Killybegs and Conlin Road especially it was always easy to get a nickname and Paul 'Feet' Murrin was aptly named for he had all the sporting qualities to go with 'magical feet'.

On Saturday last Paul was taken to his 'Emerald Park' in the sky - taken much too young at 55 years of age.

"He was never on time, even though he only lived across the road," quipped one of his managers at St Catherine's, Kevin 'Smiley' Boyle. But once he turned up there was never any question that Paul 'Feet' Murrin would be on the St Catherine's teamsheet. Whether that be at No. 7 or 11 or at times at centre-forward, Murrin was a bundle of energy, with lightning speed and a very good finisher.

From a very young age, it was obvious that he was a special talent. Soccer was his first love, although he did play his part with Killybegs GAA club and always gave 100% in Fintra or other GAA fields also.

His death on Saturday came after an illness which took its toll over the last couple of years. But through it all, his strong character shone through.

He joined Swan Nets at the age of 16 and spent over 30 years in that company. During that period he also had periods fishing off Alaska, normally in the early months of the year.

Physically, he may not have matched some of his opponents, but what he lacked in size, he made up for in speed, skill and determination.

Among his teammates at St Catherine's was Pauric Breslin, who arrived in Killybegs in the early 1980s from Keadue. "The first man I met was Feet and himself and Pat Byrne got me to sign for St Catherine's right away. We had some of the best days of our lives, some unbelievable games in summer cups against teams from Strabane and Limavady," says Breslin.

"We had some great teams at that time with players like Liam Sweeney and Declan Bonner playing for us in those competitions."

Another memory of 'Feet' which Breslin recalled was the frustration of Dessie Kelly of Letterkenny Rovers, who could never get a man to mark the fleet-footed Murrin. "He was a natural goalscorer," said Breslin.

The mid-80s was a very fruitful time for St Catherine's in summer cups, winning two Curragh Cups in a row; the Lagan Harps seven-a-side and 11-a-side cup competitions.

Breslin and Kevin Boyle recall the exploits of 'Feet' in a famous Ulster Senior League cup win over Swilly Rovers 4-3 with 'Feet' scoring the first goal.

One of the great memories for Breslin was alongside 'Feet' on a St Catherine's team that defeated Dunkineely Celtic in the FAI Junior Cup and then travelling away to St Michael's of Tipperary, losing 2-1.

"It is a big shock to the town but his memory will live on forever," says Breslin.

After St Catherine's Paul would have spells with Donegal Town and with Dunkineely Celtic and he would go on to manage Dunkineely Celtic, where he made his home after marrying Caroline McCallig.

GAA EXPLOITS

Growing up on Conlin Road, anyone who was interested in sport was drawn towards Emerald Park. That was where most players first kicked ball. It was the playground not just of the Murrins, but the Boyles, Byrnes, Cannons, Conwells, McBreartys, Laffertys . . . you could go on and on.

Among the Boyles on that list was the famous Baker Boyle, who is now chairman of Killybegs GAA club. Baker has special memories of 'Feet' at Emerald Park and also up in the old Fintra Park.

"Feet was a member of the Junior B championship winning side in 1998, the same year that the senior team made the breakthrough winning the senior championship.

"We all grew up in Conlin Road in the cottages. On one side was the soccer pitch and that was our back garden. That was where we spent all our times, our evenings.

"Like many before him, he gave outstanding service to both the soccer and the Gaelic. Paul played at all levels for our club.

"Paul was a member of the championship winning teams of that era and to get on the panel in that era you had to be a good player," says Baker. He was on the starting team at corner-forward in the great championship winning season of 1995 when Killybegs played four games against Aodh Ruadh and three against Ardara en route to the title.

"He was very skillful and very fast. He was also very brave although not built as big as some of the rest of the players around him. He would never shirk. Many's a defender he tormented all day. Like his brother, John T, he gave great service to the club."

Baker recounted that 'Feet' will be remembered as a great character in the dressing room. "When you had himself and Rory McNelis together, there would be plenty of craic going.

"His first love was soccer, and we all understood that. But when he gave his commitment, he gave it. He would give you 110% on the pitch, it didn't matter who he was playing for. At that time we could go out afterwards and have a few pints and the craic, but we were very tight as a team and as a community," said Baker, who recalled that back in 1976 the town had won the soccer and Gaelic titles and it was half and half.

"After Paul left and went to live in Dunkineely, for us he would always be regarded as a Killybegs man. We never lost touch or lost respect for him, and he always came back to support us," said Baker.

"Paul was a great friend and a playing colleague," concluded Baker.

It's amazing how a nickname can sometimes supersede a sportsman's proper name. That was certainly the case with 'Feet' Murrin. And that doesn't happen by accident.

Those 'dancing feet' are now at rest.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.