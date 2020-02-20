Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Rosses AC well represented at Glenmore 10 miler at weekend

Rosses AC well represented at Glenmore 10 miler at weekend

Many of our club athletes took in the Glenmore 10 mile on Sunday last with storm Denis blowing hard our athletes went harder with some brilliant results including 2 podium finishes and loads of pbs.

Charlie Postie was first Rosses man home in 3rd overall and a pb of 56.04 with Shane O Donnell back with solid run and a pb of 57.28. Manus McHugh had a strong run taking 5 minutes off last year’s to get a pb of 1.01.39. Helen McCready had an amazing run to finish 2nd Lady overall and a pb of 1.01.53.

Mark Ward on his first ever 16k race showed a brilliant run to get 1.02.10 pb. Declan Gallagher having another strong run and a pb of 1.04.48. Gavin Ward had a very good run and a pb of 1.06.40.

Eugene Mc Cafferty pushed hard to get 1.08.58. Norman McClean ran an impressive 1:11. Jim Gallagher definitely getting stronger as a runner to get a pb of 1.15.03. Cathy Breslin had another great run taking 3 minutes off last year to pb with 1.15.51.

Gavin Kelly had a good run of 1.16.35. Noel Boyd ran 1.17.30. Brid Greer ran 1.26.16. John Ivers ran 1.30.43. Grace Marie McFadden ran 1.58.52...great running everyone.

On the kids front the club held an in house Sportshall competition and a great days fun and competition yesterday in Dungloe with 80+ kids from the Rosses and Gaoth Dobhair areas competing against each other over 6 events.

A huge thanks to the coaches and helpers who made the day possible, Rosaleen and Leah for admin work, to the RCS for the use of the hall and to all the parents who stayed and supported the children.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie