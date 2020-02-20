Rosses AC well represented at Glenmore 10 miler at weekend

Many of our club athletes took in the Glenmore 10 mile on Sunday last with storm Denis blowing hard our athletes went harder with some brilliant results including 2 podium finishes and loads of pbs.

Charlie Postie was first Rosses man home in 3rd overall and a pb of 56.04 with Shane O Donnell back with solid run and a pb of 57.28. Manus McHugh had a strong run taking 5 minutes off last year’s to get a pb of 1.01.39. Helen McCready had an amazing run to finish 2nd Lady overall and a pb of 1.01.53.

Mark Ward on his first ever 16k race showed a brilliant run to get 1.02.10 pb. Declan Gallagher having another strong run and a pb of 1.04.48. Gavin Ward had a very good run and a pb of 1.06.40.

Eugene Mc Cafferty pushed hard to get 1.08.58. Norman McClean ran an impressive 1:11. Jim Gallagher definitely getting stronger as a runner to get a pb of 1.15.03. Cathy Breslin had another great run taking 3 minutes off last year to pb with 1.15.51.

Gavin Kelly had a good run of 1.16.35. Noel Boyd ran 1.17.30. Brid Greer ran 1.26.16. John Ivers ran 1.30.43. Grace Marie McFadden ran 1.58.52...great running everyone.

On the kids front the club held an in house Sportshall competition and a great days fun and competition yesterday in Dungloe with 80+ kids from the Rosses and Gaoth Dobhair areas competing against each other over 6 events.

A huge thanks to the coaches and helpers who made the day possible, Rosaleen and Leah for admin work, to the RCS for the use of the hall and to all the parents who stayed and supported the children.