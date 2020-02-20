Contact

Friday deadline for places on programme aimed at increasing women’s participation in sport in Donegal

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

The deadline for applications for Donegal Sports Partnership’s new programme aimed at increasing women’s participation in sport in Donegal is Friday, February 21st.
The Beyond 20 x 20 – Women in Sports Leadership Programme, which will form part of the national 20 x 20 campaign, is open to females aged 16 and over with a passion, commitment and genuine interest in sport at all levels.
Application form can be found on the following link  Beyond 20×20 Final Application Form  or by contacting Maggie at Donegal Sports Partnership. 
The programme will be delivered on a part-time basis over an eight-month period. A number of topics including health and well-being, women in sports leadership, confidence and communication have emerged as potential learning modules. Participants will get an opportunity to choose a strand most relevant to their needs from the following options - administration, coaching, media or officiating. Participants will also be supported and mentored through community placement with Sports Clubs, National Governing Bodies of Sport or with Donegal Sports Partnership. 
Donegal Sports Partnership Chairperson, Anne McAteer, said the campaign will ensure that women of all ages can participate at all levels of sport in the county – not just as players but also as administrators and officials and that they become visible in these roles.
“In promoting the leadership role of women through this exciting programme, Donegal Sports Partnership will pay further attention to ‘minding the gaps’ when we lose female participants of all ages,” the chairperson added.
For further information on Donegal’s Sports Partnership’s new programme, contact 074 9116077/78 or email maggie@activedonegal.com

