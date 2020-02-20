Donegal U-15 Schoolboys meet Cork in National final this weekend in Mullingar

Donegal U-15 Schoolboys will meet Cork in the SFAI U15 Subway National Championship final in Mullingar on Sunday. Cork overcame Galway 2-1 in the postponed semifinal on Wednesday

Donegal had a fantastic win in Drogheda two weeks ago to advance to the final but the stormy weather has played havoc with the other semi final which was due to place yesterday (Wednesday) in Cork.

“No matter who the opponents are going to be we knew this weekend was set in the fixtures so we set down plans since our victory in Drogheda. We are lucky the schools are on holidays this week so we can get the boys in an extra day,” said manager Martin Fox.

The Donegal boys went to the Brandywell on Tuesday afternoon to play Derry City U-15s and they had another session yesterday (Wednesday) so plans are going well.

“A final is always something to look forward too and especially one as high profile as this. For a squad that hasn’t been together all that long its testament to their commitment and willingness to come in and try and learn and become better.

“From word go, our aim was first and foremost to try and help these boys improve individually and collectively. Training with good players and playing higher level opposition aids that immensely. Getting a competitive game in February is priceless and the journey they have been on since September, they deserve this week. We had a session last Sunday in awful weather yet we had the full compliment of boys there”

Cork will be another step up for the Donegal schoolboys who have thrown the net far and wide around the county and have players from Ballyshannon, Letterkenny, Fanad, Keadue, Fintown, Raphoe and Ballybofey.

“The teams from big population, city areas are always very strong but its not that simple either. A big pick means more quality players but that in turn makes it hard to choose squads. Cork have two U-15 squads and one team has already made it to the Plate section of this competition and Galway have some brilliant structures at underage clubs and they will have quality players too.

“But we have quality players here. Those of us involved in underage football look enviously sometimes at Dublin but If you see some underage games around the county from U-11s right up there is some great work going on, a work in progress if you like and young kids should still aspire to play for their county and the 21 boys we have along with their parents have been brilliant”.

Donegal travelled to Drogheda, who had won Leinster and been together five years, yet came away from a victory so they will travel to Mullingar, whoever the opposition may be, and be confident in giving it a go and winning.

“The boys know how we play now, they have put some tremendous work in and the last thing we always say before they go out is above anything else, enjoy it,” he said.