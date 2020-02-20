Top rated Donegal soccer player considering his future

One of the Donegal's most talented junior footballers is considering retiring at the end of this season.

Buncrana Hearts playmaker Kieran McDaid has been plagued by injuries for the past few years and says he'll have no choice but to finish playing if they persist.

'Crock' has made a welcome return to the Inishowen Football League premier division squad for the last two matches after being sidelined for almost four months because of tendinitis in his left knee.

But if he is struck by further injuries down the line, he says he would find it too much of a struggle to continue.

He told Donegal Live: "I've made two substitute appearances but I'm definitely nowhere near 100 percent at the minute.

"There's a massive difference in strength between my right and left legs, so I have to try and build that up a bit.

"To be honest it's been a tough couple of years with injuries. I had an operation on my knee three years ago that had me out a good while, and since then I've dislocated my shoulder and fractured my scapula.

"If the niggles persist, I'd say I'll be hanging my boots up after this year."

In the meantime, however, the former Finn Harps midfielder says he's determined to do his bit for the Hearts as they make a run at the league title.

Though they are well down the table at the minute, they have a glut of games in hand and could be in the reckoning if they notch up a string of victories.

"It's weird because we're so far behind we haven't really looked at the league," the 28-year-old said.

"Aileach look as if they have a grasp on it, so all we're doing is going week to week and taking things on a match-by-match basis.

"We're not getting excited about anything. I think Aileach would need to totally brick it for us to be in the frame - but we have a good squad this year and we'll just try to keep winning games."