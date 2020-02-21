Donegal women's soccer on the the verge of collapse

Ladies soccer in Donegal is in crisis following the news the North West Women's Super League (NWWSL) is in danger of folding.

The league, set up in 2017 as a joint venture between the Donegal and Inishowen women's leagues, is on the brink of collapse, with just three teams who have guaranteed their participation.

Following a meeting on Thursday night, the NWWSL posted a statement saying a decision on this year's competition, which is usually starts in May, has been 'deferred'.

It went on to say a decision would be made 'pending a development review, which is due to be completed in the next six weeks'.

At present only Illies Celtic, Bonagee and Greencastle are able to commit, with Culdaff, Illistrin and Lagan all saying they are struggling to find sufficient numbers to field a side.

Committee members are said to be scrambling around for a solution, but as far as Illies Celtic boss John Doherty is concerned, the writing is on the wall for women's soccer in Donegal.

He told Donegal Live: "I can't see a league happening this year - it looks like ladies football is going to die a death. We knew this was coming with the way the league went last year, with so many teams not fielding.

"Our girls are just devastated, because there's no football for them now. The only option is for them to go to the likes of Derry City or Sion, but that will only happen for a handful of them.

"For the majority of female players in Donegal who are 18 or over, there is literally nowhere for them to go if there's no league here in Donegal."

A surge in ladies GAA in Inishowen is said to have impacted on numbers, with four new senior teams in the peninsula starting up this year.

And the dominance of Illies and reigning champions Bonagee Utd in the last few years is also said to have caused disillusionment to the smaller sides and made them reluctant to mount a team. But Doherty insists this is an unfair criticism.

"Other teams say ourselves and Bonagee are too strong and they're not able to compete," he said, "but that's not our fault. When we started out in the early days we were hammered week in and week out by Greencastle.

"But we stuck with it and those same girls who were getting tanked all the time persevered and eventually went on to win leagues and cups.

"It's a sad state of affairs. We're going nearly 20 years. We'll have to look now at some kind of amalgamation with a team in the North, but we just don't know what's going to happen - it's a disaster for the girls."

Similarly, Bonagee United manager Chris McNulty says he is now in the dreaded position of going back to his players and telling them they may not be playing football this season.

He said: "I've a squad of 20 plus players this year, and if the league folds then 80 percent of them are left with absolutely nothing. We've a couple of GAA players but the majority play soccer only.

"The fact we're now sitting in practically the month of March not knowing what's happening is hugely frustrating.

"I've girls screaming to get back at training and I don't know what to tell them. We're quick to give ourselves a pat on the back here in Donegal in terms of the quality of the women's game and all the rest of it, but there's nothing positive about the predicament we're in.

"We have to ask ourselves the question - how has this been allowed to happen and why is everything still up in the air when the league ended six months ago and we knew then that there were major problems?

"We won the league for the first time last year, but to be honest the good was taken out of it because our last four matches weren't played with teams not fielding.

"The stronger teams, the likes of ourselves and Illies, are the ones being punished. We started from scratch and worked hard to take our teams to a certain level, yet you have the situation where I'd girls taking time off work to come out to Dry Arch Park on a Thursday night only to be told the match was off because the other team wasn't fielding.

"It's doing a great disservice to players when clubs view their women's sides as a box-ticking exercise.We talk about the promotion of women's football and the development of the game, but that is not something that's being carried out across the board.

"The likes of John Doherty has devoted so much time and effort to build up the women's game in Donegal. It was up to the other clubs to get to their level - not to take them down to theirs."

And McNulty added the situation was likely to have a trickle-down effect: "What message are we sending to all the young players at underage level? What have they got to aspire to if there is no senior side to progress to?

"It's a sad day for women's football in Donegal that there's even a question mark hanging over the future of the league."