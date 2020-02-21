Horgan swoops again to sign another striker for Donegal side

Contact
Alexander Kolger has joined Harps from Grazer AK
Ollie Horgan has swooped once again - and has signed an Austrian striker for Finn Harps.
Alexander Kolger has joined the Donegal club, having played last for Austrian side Grazer AK.
The new arrival, however, did not feature in tonight's big derby clash with Derry City.
The-24-year-old is six foot three and should give Harps some added options in attack.
It is understood that he will wear the number 30 jersey.
