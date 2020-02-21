See the goals from the north-west derby between Derry City and Finn Harps

Contact
Finn Harps came within seconds of a first ever leaque win at the Brandywell, but had to settle for a 1-1 draw.
Harps went ahead through new signing Ryan Connolly on 33 minutes.
Careless play at the back from Derry allows Ryan Connolly to score his first goal for Finn Harps @SoccRepublic #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/0Mqrz6PMhw— Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) February 21, 2020
Derry bagged the equaliser through Adam Liddle in the 95th minute.
Adam Liddle was the Derry City saviour as they got a 1-1 draw against Finn Harps @SoccRepublic #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/Z7BpjAxKkv— Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) February 21, 2020
