See the goals from the north-west derby between Derry City and Finn Harps

Finn Harps came within seconds of a first ever leaque win at the Brandywell, but had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Harps went ahead through new signing Ryan Connolly on 33 minutes.

Careless play at the back from Derry allows Ryan Connolly to score his first goal for Finn Harps @SoccRepublic #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/0Mqrz6PMhw — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) February 21, 2020

Derry bagged the equaliser through Adam Liddle in the 95th minute.