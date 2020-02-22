Donegal U-20s prevail after a penalty shoot-out against Monaghan in windswept Ballyshannon

In atrocious conditions of driving wind and rain in Pairc Aodh Ruadh (Munday's Field) in Ballyshannon Donegal shocked favourites Monaghan to advance to the Ulster semi-final.

Donegal 2-9

Monaghan 1-12

(Donegal won 3-1 on penalties)

A brilliant finish for Donegal with Caolan McGroddy slotting home the winning penalty to send Donegal into a semi-final with Down next weekend.

The Donegal hero was 'keeper Ronan McGeehin, who saved three Monaghan penalties in the shoot-out, while his clubmate Peter McEniff also put in a great shirt.

In a really entertaining game, despite the conditions, no side deserved to lose after putting in a great effort on a pitch that held up really well.

Doneal played with the wind and the slope in the first half and there was an early goal chance for Monaghan but Liam Og Murray put his effort wide.

The game went ahead after a 9 am inspection at Pairc Aodh Ruadh. It had been postponed along with the other quarter-final ties last weekend due pitches in MacCumhaill Park and O'Donnell Park being unplayable.

Donegal got on the scoreboard in the seventh minute when Ethan Harkin converted a free from outside the 30m line but Monaghan hit back immediately with county senior panellist Gary Mohan equalised.

Donegal had a goal chance minutes later but big full-forward Padraig McGettigan was deprived by the efforts of a defender and Ryan Farrelly at the expense of a '45'. Aaron Doherty converted the '45' with a well struck placed ball.

But once again Monaghan replied with the lively Jason Irwin finding the range.

Ethan Harkin had Donegal back in front midway through the first half, again from a '45'. But for the third time in succession Monaghan got back level, this time through Aaron Mulligan.

Donegal took a grip with a penalty after 23 minutes with Aaron Doherty firing home in some style. The penalty was won by Padraig McGettigan, who intercepted a Monaghan free and rounded the keeper before being hauled down. The Monaghan 'keeper Ryan Farrelly was black carded with substitute 'keeper Eoin Treanor was called into action.

Monaghan again responded with a free from Gary Mohan. Donegal worked an opening for a second goal but there was a great save from the replacement Monaghan 'keeper, but the referee called the play back for a free on Conor McHugh and Ethan Harkin converted with minutes left to half-time.

Karl Gallagher, with Donegal connection, had Monaghan's fifth point, but Ronan Frain replied for Donegal to put three points between the teams once again just on the stroke of half-time as the half ended on an unsavoury incident with a Donegal player on the ground.

Half-time: Donegal 1-5, Monaghan 0-5.

Donegal got a great start to the second half with Luke Gavigan pointing after a patient build-up on 35 minutes. Karl Gallagher, with his second, reduced the leeway again two minutes later. And after one of many turnovers Monaghan struck for an equalising goal on 39 minutes, full-forward Gary Mohan finishing well.

A minute later Monaghan were in front for the first time as Aaron Mulligan converted a free. Liam Og Murray doubled the lead after winning a forward mark with 12 minutes left.

Peter McEniff, who carried the greatest Donegal threat, won a free for Ethan Harkin to cut the lead.

Then Donegal got back into the lead fortuitously when an Ethan Harkin effort for a point dropped into the top corner and his side were 2-7 to 1-8 ahead. But within seconds Monaghan replied through Aaron Mulligan with seven minutes left.

Rory O'Donnell put Donegal two ahead again but Aaron Mulligan reduced the leeway in the 58th minute. And it was all square with over a minute of added time played as Mulligan found the range to send the game to extra-time - 2-8 to 1-11.

As the rain battered down Donegal played against the elements in the first period of extra-time and performed really well, limiting Monaghan to pot shots as the first ten minute period was scoreless.

Two minutes into the second period Jason Irwin won a 13m for Monaghan and converted himself to edge the Farney men ahead. But Aaron Doherty availed of a turnover to drive forward and slot over with six minutes of the second period played.

Donegal then won a free after a Monaghan player touched the ground but Harkin couldn't find the target which meant that the game went to penalties.

In the shoot-out Aaron Doherty converted while Aaron Mulligan's effort was saved by Ronan McGeehin; Ethan Harkin was second up but the Monaghan 'keeper Ryan Farrelly saved while Cormac McKenna converted; third up for Donegal was Eric Carr and he converted but Ronan McGeehin saved from Andrew Woods; Conor McHugh saw his effort saved by the 'keeper but McGeehin again saved from Liam Og Murray.

Caolan McGroddy then fired home to send Donegal through to the semi-final

Donegal scorers: Ethan Harkin 1-4,3f,'45'; Aaron Doherty 1-2, pen,'45'; Ronan Frain, Luke Gavigan, Rory O'Donnell 0-1 each

Monaghan scorers - Gary Mohan 1-2,1f; Aaron Mulligan 0-5,2f, Karl Gallagher 0-2; Jason Irwin 0-2,1f, Liam Og Murray (fm) 0-1.

DONEGAL: Ronan McGeehin; Oisin Walsh, Conor O'Donnell, Paul O'Hare; Cormac Finn, Luke Gavigan, Peter McEniff; Rory O'Donnell, Richard O'Rourke; Ronan Frain, Aaron Doherty, Lanty Molloy; Conor McHugh, Padraig McGettigan, Ethan Harkin. Subs: Caolan McGroddy for L Molloy ht; Eric Carr for McGettigan 54; Chad McSorley for Frain 62; Conor Coll for Walsh

MONAGHAN: Ryan Farrelly; Karl Gallagher, Ryan O'Toole, Cormac McKenna; Darragh McElarney, Sean Treanor, Paudie Hughes; Liam Og Murray, Gavin McPhillips; Tiernan Duffy, Andrew Woods, Brendan Og Duffy; Aaron Mulligan, Gary Mohan, Jason Irwin. Subs: Tiernan McSkeen for Treanor

REFEREE: Darren O'Hare (Down)