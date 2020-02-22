Donegal Town Reserves win again but must wait before they are crowned Saturday Division One champions

Donegal Town Reserves will have to wait another week at least before they are crowned Saturday League Diision One champions.

Keadue Rovers Reserves game with Milford was a victim of the weather and even though Donegal Town went on to thump Fintown Harps 8-0, they are still a point short of making sure of the title.

Unbeaten this season, it is now just a matter of time before they get the cup. Their game today with Fintown Harps was reversed due to the condition of Pairc Accla and Donegal went on a goal rampage.

They led 5-0 at the break with goals from Shaun Kennedy (2), Joe Campbell, Ciaran O'Reilly and an own goal accounted for the opening half scores, while James Kerrigan (2) and JP Byrne added goals in the second period.

Now 15 points clear, Keadue Rovers would need to win all their remaining games to equal the Donegal Town total of 41 from their 15 games. They need just a point from their remaining three games. Their next game is a home game against Glenea Utd on March 7.