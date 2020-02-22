Donegal go down once again by a point as Dublin hold on in Croke Park for win

Donegal again lost by a point as they paid the penalty for not taking a second goal chance in the second half against Dublin in Croke Park.

Dublin 1-15

Donegal 1-14

It was agonisingly close once again but for there was nothing for Donegal after a good performance in front of an attencance of 26,153

Donegal created a great chance of a second goal on 57 minutes but Patrick McBrearty's effort was blocked and Donegal could never get back on terms after that.

Michael Murphy picked up a yellow card after two and a half minutes of a first half that simmered but never really came to life for the supporters.

At the end of it Donegal led by 1-6 to 0-7, the difference between the sides a very well taken goal from Hugh McFadden on six minutes. Ciaran Thompson and Michael Murphy were involved in the build-up and just when it seemed McFadden might settle for a fisted point, he fired low with his left to the corner.

Ciaran Thompson had opened Donegal's account from a free won by Murphy. Sean Bugler had Dublin on the board on nine minutes but Murphy, from a forward mark, countered. Ciaran Kilkenny did likewise before Murphy and Dean Rock traded frees to leave it 1-3 to 0-3 after 19 minutes.

In the best moment of the opening half Michael Murphy rose high to fist on Patton's kick-out to Ryan McHugh on the busrst. The Kilcar man played a one-two with Jamie Brennan but his effort for goal was blocked by Evan Comerford. However, Jamie Brennan followed up to fist over.

From the kick-out Brennan fired over with his left for a five point lead. Caolan Ward denied Kevin McManamon with a great block before Brian Howard and Michael Langan traded good points.

But it was Dublin who finished the half strongly with points from Bugler, Dean Rock (free) and Ciaran Kilkenny as Donegal began to get turned over on their attacks.

Donegal had a whirlwind start to second half with two points inside 59 seconds. Ciaran Thompson lofted the first and then Hugh McFadden released Peadar Mogan for a goal chance. His effort was blocked but he pointed the rebound.

Dean Rock (free) and Cormac Costello halved the lead with two quick points by the 44th minute.

Ryan McHugh and Michaerl Muirphy produced a wonderful piece of interplay for Murphy to fire over the point of the game on 47 minutes. Dean Rock and Peadar Mogan traded scores while Ciaran Kilkenny was just wide.

Niall O'Donnell and Ciaran Thompson combined to find Murphy and he supplied a clinical finish for a three point lead 1-11 to 0-11 on 54 minutes.

Brian Fenton cut the lead to the minimum with two quick points inside a minute. But Donegal should have had a second goal seconds later when Eoghan Ban Gallagher was set free. He combined with Niall O'Donnell to set up Patrick McBrearty but the Kilcar man, with his first touch after being introduced, had his shot blocked by Evan Comerford.

Colm Basquel had the sides level on 60 minutes, but he got in much too easy past two Donegal defenders.

Disaster struck for Donegal on 64 minutes when a high, hopeful effort by Brian Howard for a point dropped short and Shaun Patton dropped the ball for Paul Mannion to bundle over the line.

Michael Murphy converted a free but David Byrne went the length of the field to fire over.

Hugh McFadden and Patrick McBrearty cut the lead to the minimum as John Small and Michael Murphy both received second yellow cards.

Dáire Ó Baoill made a great break but his pass to Neil McGee was too long and Donegal's chance was gone.

DUBLIN: Evan Comerford; Eoin Murchan, David Byrne, Michael Fitzsimons; Niall Scully, John Small Cillian O'Shea; Brian Fenton, Craig Dyas; Brian Howard, Ciarán Kilkenny, Sean Bugler; Paul Mannion, Kevin McManamon, Dean Rock.

Subs: Cormac Costello for Dyas ht; Colm Basquel for McManamon 54; Aaron Byrne for Bugler 67; Paddy Small for Rock 73

DONEGAL: Shaun Patton; Caolan Ward, Neil McGee, Eoghan Bán Gallagher; Ryan McHugh, Dáire Ó Baoill, Odhrán McFadden Ferry; Hugh McFadden, Michael Langan; Paul Brennan, Ciaran Thompson, Caolan McGonigle; Peadar Mogan, Michael Murphy, Jamie Brennan.

Subs: Niall O'Donnel for P Brennan 46; Patrick McBrearty for McGonigle 52; Brendan McCole for C Ward 55; Eoin McHugh for J Brennan 61

REFEREE: Maurice Deegan (Laois)