PLAYER RATINGS: How the Donegal players fared against Dublin in Croke Park

Dáire Ó Baoill in action against Dublin
There were a number of top class performances for Donegal against Dublin on Saturday night.
Here are our ratings for the game.
SHAUN PATTON: Had a reasonable night until the Dublin goal. Will need to put it behind him as it was rare error. 6.5
CAOLAN WARD: Seemed to be going reasonably well. Got turned over easily once in first half but then made a great block before being withdrawn in second. 6
NEIL MCGEE: Remarkably going strong still and was almost on the end of a match-saving move at the end but the pass was not accurate enough. 7
EOGHAN BAN GALLAGHER: Had a few good runs and did well defensively but still has more to give. 6.5
DÁIRE Ó BAOILL: Back in Donegal colours from the start, Ó Baoill had a very good first half and should have got on scoreboard. More to come from him. 6.5
RYAN MCHUGH: An outstanding game, marking Kilkenny and also getting forward on many occasions. Top class display. 8
ODHRÁN MCFADDEN FERRY: Put in a good shift and was always available to help out in attack. 6.5
HUGH MCFADDEN: Donegal were glad to have him back and he put in a very big shift once again, getting up and down the field and hitting a very good goal. 7.5
MICHAEL LANGAN: Made some great runs but also went out of the game for long periods. Has more to give. 7
PAUL BRENNAN: Worked hard but found the going tough before being replaced in second half. 6
CIARAN THOMPSON: The Naomh Conaill man worked hard all over the field and involved in many Donegal scores. 7
CAOLAN MCGONAGLE: Shared the marking duties on Brian Fenton with Michael Langan, McGonagle struggled to make an impact. 6
PEADAR MOGAN: The St Naul's man made a very good contribution. Hit two points and could have had a goal. Is much better when given a role outfield. 7
MICHAEL MURPHY: Simply outstanding once again. Was targeted by Dublin but some of his touches were sublime and he was a worthy man of the match. 8.5
JAMIE BRENNAN: Hit two points and looked a threat. Unfortunately, seemed to have picked up a serious injury which will leave him a doubt for next week. 7
NIALL O'DONNELL: In after 46 minutes, O'Donnell was involved in a few chances but has still to find his form this season. 6
PATRICK MCBREARTY: Back for his first game since August, McBrearty looked sharp. Could have had a goal and scored a good point. 7
BRENDAN MCCOLE: In after 55 minutes, McCole didn't have much involvement but could have done better for the Basquel point. 6
EOIN MCHUGH: In for final 16 minutes, McHugh looked lively and got on the ball a number of times. 6.5
