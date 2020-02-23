Donegal man in goals for Defence Forces who defeat Donegal League in Oscar Traynor Cup

The Donegal League Oscar Traynor Cup journey came to an end in Limerick on Saturday, going down by 2-1 to the Defence Forces.

The winners led by 2-0 at half-time, which meant that it was always going to be a struggle for the Donegal boys.

Kevin McHugh pulled a goal back on the hour mark to give them a chance, but despite creating a number of chances they weren't able to get back on terms.

Included in the winning Defence Forces team was goalkeeper Gavin Mulreaney of Letterbarrow Celtic.