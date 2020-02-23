Donegal hurlers stay on track for Division final with easy win over Monaghan

Donegal maintained their push for promotion with a comfortable ten point victory over Monaghan in O’Donnell Park this afternoon.



Donegal ……….1-15

Monaghan …….1-5



Donegal’s win and Lonford’s defeat by Tyrone means next Sunday’s final round clash with Longford, in Longford, is a crunch tie for Mickey McCann.

Donegal will virtually have a place in the Division 3A final against either Armagh or Tyrone, who also meet next week, if they can win.

In this afternoon’s game, Donegal started brightly and playing into a strong breeze. Joe Boyle opened their account inside three minutes. And while they had to wait 11 minutes for their next score, Danny Cullen scored, they were dominating the game.

A combination of misdirected passes a couple of bad wides and a tight marking Monaghan defence where full-back Conor Germon was outstanding led to the low Donegal tally.

The piercing strong wind was a factor too.

Luckily for the locals Monaghan’s shooting was off and the Farney men shot six wides before Stephen Lambe finally opened their account on 20 minutes. And Lambe quickly added a second in the space of a minute to tie up the game at 0-2 each.

Declan Coulter and Fergal Rafter traded strikes for 0-3 each before Donegal upped a gear and with Danny Cullen and Joe Boyle dominating, Donegal produced a late flourish and hit five points without response.

Coulter with 0-3, one from play one from a free and one from a side line cu;t Boyle and McDermott posted the points to send Donegal in for the hot soup, 0-8 to 0-3 in front.

Rafter stroked over the first point of the second half - his second - but Donegal were soon back in business. Ronan McDermott, who had a fine game in the half-forward line, got the locals up and running with two quickfire points before P J McCarron put the Monaghan’s lights out with the game's first goal.

McCarron powered his way through from out on the right hand side to give Slevin no chance from just inside the large rectangle.

That was on 47 minutes and with the wind out of the Monaghan sails, Donegal tagged on 0-4 to Monaghan’s one before Kevin Crawley cracked home a consolation goal for Monaghan on the stroke of 70 minutes.

Coulter brought down the curtain on the scoring deep in injury time.



DONEGAL: Luke White; Christopher McDermott, Stephen Gillespie, Padraig Doherty; Jack O’Loughlin, Sean McEeigh, Ciaran Finn; Danny Cullen (0-2), Joe Boyle (0-2); Ronan McDermott (0-3) Lee Henderson, Declan Coulter (0-6, 3f); Gerry Gilmore (0-2), PJ McCarron (1-0), Bernard Lafferty. Subs: Colm Flood for C Finn 58; Conor Parke for S McVeigh 59; Jamie De Ward for D Cullen 68.



MONAGHAN: Niall Slevin; Eoin Leonard, Conor Gernon, Colin Merrick; Conor Flynn, Peter Treanor, Kevin Crawley (1-0); Brian Flanagan, Mark Treanor(0-1); Matthew Flood, Eamonn Sheenan, Shane McNally; Fergal Rafter (0-2,1f), Stephen Lambhe (0-2), Aidan Kerr. Subs: Brendan McDaid for E Sheahan and Gareth Brennan for A Kerr 54; Ciaran Guinan for E Leonard, Emmett Walsh for M Flood, Hugh Brennan for C Flynn 65.



REFEREE: Tarlach Conway (Derry)