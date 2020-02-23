All the results from Sunday's Carrick 5k race and 2.5k event

A big well done to all the athletes who took to the line for the annual Carrick 5k held earlier today.

Thankfully the weather was a lot kinder to the participants who after the last few days of horrible weather, might well have been fearing the worst!

The event included a 5k road race, and also a 2.5k run and walk aimed at parents and children.

Organised by Tir Chonaill AC, it was a big success.

The first athlete home in the 5k was Teelin's Ciaran McHugh who ran 19.13.

In the 2.5k event, Noah Mc Guire Tír Chonaill AC was first home in 11:21

The results were as follows:

Carrick 5k 2020

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club Time

1. 304 Ciaran Mc Hugh M MO Teelin 0:19:13

2. 228 Andy Gilchrist M MO Tír Chonaill AC 0:20:05

3. 214 Stephen Travers M M50 Tír Chonaill AC 0:20:09

4. 317 Charles Byrne M MJ Tír Chonaill AC 0:21:06

5. 244 Ciara Cunningham F FO 0:21:14

6. 208 Kian Gillespie M MJ Tír Chonaill AC 0:21:19

7. 236 Richard Mc Carthy M M60 Tír Chonaill AC 0:21:21

8. 302 Alex Cunnea M MJ 0:22:29

9. 307 Lewis Cunnea M MJ Tír Chonaill AC 0:22:57

10. 213 Sharon Meehan F F40 Tír Chonaill AC 0:22:59

11. 246 Leeza Cunni Ngham F FJ 0:23:21

12. 234 Sean Lorinyenko M M50 Tír Chonaill AC 0:23:47

13. 224 Vera Haughey F F50 Tír Chonaill AC 0:24:27

14. 206 Gerry Mc Carrerty M M50 Tír Chonaill AC 0:24:28

15. 222 Sharon Mc Gowan F F50 Tír Chonaill AC 0:24:30

16. 227 Darren Whelen M MO Tír Chonaill AC 0:25:05

17. 311 Caroline Kennedy F F40 bruckless road runners 0:25:23

18. 318 Daniel Byrne M MJ Tír Chonaill AC 0:26:22

19. 221 Oisin Gillespie M MJ Tír Chonaill AC 0:26:22

20. 215 Edel Travers F F40 0:26:30

21. 209 Emma Carr F F40 0:27:11

22. 223 Jackie Harvey F F60 0:27:14

23. 216 Philomena Byrne F F50 Tír Chonaill AC 0:27:28

24. 217 Deirdre Doogan F F40 0:27:28

25. 233 Mairead Gillespie F F40 0:29:12

26. 225 Wendy Mc Ginley F FO 0:29:13

27. 301 Betty Carr F FO 0:29:33

28. 305 Laura Cunnea F FO 0:29:33

29. 205 Martin O Halloran M M50 Tír Chonaill AC 0:30:52

30. 238 Mollie Maguire F FJ 0:32:40

31. 237 Michael Maguire M MO 0:32:42

32. 235 Lily Gillespie F FJ Tír Chonaill AC 0:32:49

33. 314 Andera Doherty F FO 0:45:14

34. 247 Marie Cunningham F F60 0:45:15

35. 248 Peggy Cunningham F F50 0:45:15

36. 245 Connell Cunningham F F60 0:45:15

Carrick 2.5k

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Time

1. 240 Noah Mc Guire M MJ Tír Chonaill AC 00:11:21

2. 219 Tiarnan Gillespie M MJ Tír Chonaill AC 00:11:30

3. 201 Kian Mc Shane M MJ Tír Chonaill AC 00:12:17

4. 250 Bella Sharkey Ibra F FJ Tír Chonaill AC 00:12:19

5. 218 Clara Gillespie F FJ Tír Chonaill AC 00:12:33

6. 232 Noel Lorinyenko M MJ Lough Eske 00:12:56

7. 313 Kateelyn Doherty F FJ 00:13:07

8. 203 Callum Mc Shane M MJ Tír Chonaill AC 00:13:36

9. 207 Ruby Doherty F FJ Tír Chonaill AC 00:13:42

10. 241 Kealan Mc Guire M MJ Tír Chonaill AC 00:14:15

11. 211 Riley Ward M MO 00:14:30

12. 210 Donal Ward M MO 00:14:31

13. 239 Max Mc Guire M MJ Tír Chonaill AC 00:15:01

14. 202 Cora Mc Shane F FJ Tír Chonaill AC 00:15:18

15. 242 Orlaith O Donnell F FJ Carrick 00:16:39

16. 229 Eoin Lorinyenko M MJ Lough Eske 00:18:03

17. 308 Luke Gillespie M MJ 00:18:45

18. 309 Ruth Gillespie F FJ 00:18:48

19. 312 Sarah Gillespie F FJ Tír Chonaill AC 00:19:00

20. 231 Ryan Lorinyenko M MJ Lough Eske 00:19:05

21. 230 Eileen Lorinyenko F F40 00:19:06

22. 220 M Gillespie F FO 00:20:20

23. 310 Eilean Gillispie F FO 00:22:04

24. 212 Chloe Ward F FO 00:30:40

25. 226 Ryan Mc Ginley M MO Tír Chonaill AC 00:30:44

26. 249 Sinead Cunningham F FO 00:32:01

27. 243 Caroline O Donnell F F40 00:33:43