Cappry Rovers bow out of Skechers U16 'quarters' against a top class Shelbourne side

Shelbourne ran out comfortable winners over Donegal's Cappry Rovers in their last 16 SFAI Skechers Barry Cup encounter at the AUL Complex, close to Dublin Airport on Sunday.

SHELBOURNE U16s . . . . . . 6

CAPPRY ROVERS . . . . . . 0

Substitute Aaron Nolan bagged himself a hat-trick and could have had another couple with more clinical finishing after his impressive second-half cameo show.

The final scoreline is a little harsh on the men from Tir Conaill as they had been in the mix as they went shoulder to shoulder with the Reds on their home turf - especially in the opening exchanges.

Cappry came within an ace of a perfect start when from the opening attack when Oisin Duffy hit the base of the Shelbourne post upright only to see the ball cleared to safety.

Remarkably that was the closest the visitors got to Darragh Mooney's Shelbourne goal over the course of the ensuing 80 minutes and by full-time whistle the Johnny Fullam manager DDSL boys had netted six times to put an end to Cappry's hopes of progressing further in the competition.

In recent years Cappry have been regular participants in the latter stages of the Skechers National Cup competitions and entered the game with a fir degree of confidence and backed by a hardy band of supporters who had made the long journey to Dublin.

It took Shelbourne a little while to counter the Cappry Rovers set-up but once they got a foothold in the game they found a rhythm and proceeded to stroke the ball around with a growing assurance.

Chinoso Muoh and Sean Fullam combined to good effect down the right while Dean Rooney and Jason Delaney were equally productive down the left side. Kav Cloete, at centre forward, showed a good footballing brain as well as a good touch and his clever lay-offs and slide rule passing were constantly asking big questions of the Cappry Rovers defence.

But it was Michael Onibinkun in the middle of the park who pulled the strings for Shelbourne to real telling effect. He was very good on the ball and his range of passing and spatial awareness made him a standout.

Shels came close off a couple of corners but Evan Long in the visitors goal showed good hands and confidence coming to claim or punch the ball clear.

Cappry's central pairing of Ruairi Callaghan and Andrew Murray were seeing a lot of the ball but they formed a solid pairing and their pace and covering broke up several Shelbourne incursions into their domain.

The breakthrough came courtesy of Onibinkun who availed of a slack Cappry clearance to drill a crisp finish past Long in the Cappry net. The opportunity had been created by Aidan Murphy and Kav Cloete down the left channel.

Shels though they had doubled their lead through skipper Craig Walsh but referee Daniel Szomboti ruled it out stating the ball had crossed the end line before Walsh dispatched int to the net.

Cappry manager Jamie Doherty had strong words with his charges during the interval and encouraged them to 'seize the opportunity', but it was the home side who came fastest out of the blocks at the start of the second period.

Shelbourne forced a succession of corners and Cappry simply couldn't get a hold of the ball to clear their lines. Just two minutes after the restart Jason Delaney rifled home past a static Cappry defence from an acute angle close in.

On 46 minutes Cloete got the goal his endeavor merited finishing from close in after he was set up by Onibinkun.

By this stage Aaron Nolan had made his introduction and he showed the type of form to force his way into the starting eleven with a range of finishes from close in, rapid reaction and from the edge of the box as he completed a rapid fire hat-trick as the tie drifted away from Cappry

Cappry continued to battle manfully to the end but this was Shelbourne's day and even with central defender Andrew Murphy pushing forward Shelbourne skipper Craig Walsh marshaled his back four admirably and on the day there was to be no late consolation for the Donegal boys.

Shelbourne advance to the SFAI Skechers Cup Under 16 quarter-final and now face a trip to Waterford to face Villa FC for a place in the last four of the national competition



SHELBOURNE: Darragh Mooney; Chinoso Muoh, Dean Rooney, Stephen Finnegan, Craig Walsh, Aidan Murphy, Michael Onibinkun, Jason Delaney, Kav Cloete, Oisin Coleman, Sean Fullam. Subs: David Udoh, James Kimmage, Joshua Anderson, Ultan Treacy, Aaron Nolan, Adam Foyle.

CAPPRY ROVERS: Evan Long; Conor McGinty, Shaun Ryan, Ruairi Callaghan, Andrew Murray, Shaun Ward, Jack Long, Eoin McGonagle, Sean Breen, Shaun McMenamin, Oisin Duffy. Subs: Daniel Marley, Nartin Mbull. Kevin McCormick, Kyle Ruttledge, Darragh Boyle.

Referee: Daniel Szomboti.