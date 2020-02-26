BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Another two points left behind but a lot for Donegal to be positive about

It was another case of leaving two points behind us on Saturday night against Dublin in Croke Park.

This was different from the Mayo draw and the Galway defeat in that it was down to a mistake and a gifted late Dublin goal.

It was very unfortunate for Shaun Patton to fail to hold the high ball because, otherwise, he had a very good game. His kickouts especially in the first half were exceptional.

In a game we more than held our own against the All-Ireland champions, we deserved to get something out of the game and if not a win at least a draw.

The finger may be pointed at Paul Mannion’s goal. Four of Dublin’s points came from turned over ball and we also had a couple of good goal chances that were not put away.

We played some great football at times. Michael Murphy turned in another man of the match performance and he came in for a good deal of attention and some of it not within the laws of the game.

Michael was followed closely by Ryan McHugh. There is great telepathy between Michael and Ryan and they are two very big cogs in the wheel.

I was also impressed by Peadar Mogan and Hugh McFadden scored a great goal and put in a very good shift over the 70 plus minutes.

It was good to see Patrick McBrearty back and to get another game under his belt for Eoghan Bán Gallagher.

Overall, it was a decent performance against the All-Ireland champions. But the reality is we have nothing to show for it. We are just going to have to do dust ourselves down and get on with it.

We have three big games coming up, Monaghan next Sunday, in Ballyshannon and Tyrone two weeks later in Ballybofey before we head to Kerry for the last game,

Monaghan are going well under Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney. They had a big win on Sunday against Mayo and they drew with Dubin in the previous round.

They are putting up big scores and I think it is time they are put back in their box. We are on three points in the league table and we probably need another three to secure our status. Less may do.That depends on how Mayo get on in their closing three games but that is not the way we want to stay up.

U-20S

The U-20s had a great win against Monaghan on Saturday in the championship. The game was in Munday’s Field in Ballyshannon and played in atrocious weather conditions of wind and rain/hale and piercing cold. It took me two hours to thaw out after the game and that was after getting a nice warm cup of tea courtesy of Co chairman Mick McGrath.

I had a grand-nephew, Peter McEniff, playing and he had a very good game in the half-back line.

Luke Gavigan, Aaron Doherty, Padraig McGettigan and of course Ronan McGeehin, the goalkeeper, who saved three of the Monaghan penalties, were the other standout players.

Monaghan were a good side and if anything they were probably a little bit better than Donegal.

But they could not match Donegal for spirit and character on a day when the weather did not favour open free flowing football.

Well done to Shaun Paul Barrett and his management team and the players. They are now looking forward to a semi-final meeting next Saturday.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack