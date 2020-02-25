Contact

DONEGAL UNERAGE GAA FIXTURES: Complete list of club fixtures for the coming week

Reporter:

Staff reporter

SRB D2 U18 league
Sun, 01 Mar, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Naomh Ultan 11:00, Ref: Shane Toolan
Sun, 01 Mar, Venue: Gaelic Park, (Round 1), Bundoran V Killybegs 11:00, Ref: Owen Doherty
Sun, 01 Mar, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 1), Naomh Columba V Kilcar 11:00, Ref: Connie Doherty

NRB Minor League Divison 1
Sun, 01 Mar, Venue: Convoy, (1), Convoy V Red Hughs 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 01 Mar, Venue: St Eunan's, (1), St Eunan's V Gaoth Dobhair 11:00, Ref: TBC

NRB Minor League Divison 2
Sun, 01 Mar, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (1), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Downings 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 01 Mar, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (1), Letterkenny Gaels V Cloughaneely 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 01 Mar, Venue: Glenswilly, (1), Glenswilly V Milford 11:15, Ref: TBC

NRB Minor league division 3
Sun, 01 Mar, Venue: TBC, (1), Fanad Gaels V St Eunan's 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 01 Mar, Venue: Robert Emmets, (1), Robert Emmets V St Michael's 11:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U14 Div 2
Sat, 29 Feb, Venue: Kilcar, (Round 1), Kilcar V Four Masters 12:00, Ref: Paul Hardy
Sat, 29 Feb, Venue: The Banks, (Round 1), Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Columba 12:00, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig
Sat, 29 Feb, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V St Naul's GAA Club 12:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale
Sat, 29 Feb, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Round 1), Killybegs V Bundoran 12:00, Ref: Kenneth Byrne

SRB U18 league
Sun, 01 Mar, Venue: Four Masters, (Round 1), Four Masters V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 11:00, Ref: Jimmy White
Sun, 01 Mar, Venue: The Banks, (Round 1), Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Dungloe 11:00, Ref: Declan Callaghan
Sun, 01 Mar, Venue: Ardara, (Round 1), Ardara V Naomh Conaill 11:00, Ref: Val Murray

