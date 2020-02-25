Donegal Darts team crowned All-Ireland champions in Ennis at weekend

Donegal were crowned All Ireland Champions at the weekend after winning the All Ireland Inter County Championship in Ennis, Co. Clare.

Donegal had a difficult start in Saturday;s first stage of the competition after losing their first match 7-6 to Wicklow. With what started with a 5 leg losing streak they managed to come back to 6-6 and just lost out on the last leg. Their team talk after that defeat must have made an impact as they breezed through their next match winning 10-3 against Cavan. They topped their group and were buzzing for Sunday's final stages.

The competition started at 11am but the players were up and at it from 8 am or before to get the practice in for the day ahead! First up was Kerry. Donegal led the way through this knockout match winning with a nice 7-5.

In ther quarter-final they met Mayo and were 2-0 down before Adrian Devine won third game. Gerard McGlynn and Reece Brennan had it 3-3 before John Flood and Charlie Grant put them two ahead. Mayo got 1 more game back but Michael Leech and Jordan Boyce were on the team sheet to make sure Donegal got the result to make it a 7-5 win and a spot in the semi-final.

With only an hour break, Donegal took on Cork and were 2-4 down before John Flood and Charlie Grant levelled. Cork went ahead again before Michael Leech, Jordan Boyce and Clive Aiken took to the ockey and claimed Donegal's place in the final.

Wexford defeated Kilkenny in the other semi-final. Donegal started the final well with John Flood, Andy McLaughlin and Joe Flood had Donegal 3-0. Wexford hit back but Adrian Devine and Reece Brennan made it 5-1 and Gerard McGlynn (with a 100% record over the weekend) making it 6-1. With just one game needed, Cartha Boyle was next up but his Wexford opponent took one back. Charlie Grant's roaring support from the crowd was enough to spur him on to win the game for his teammates. With a 132 check out in the 3rd leg and a 15 darter to win the match he certainly gave his all to crown Donegal the All-Ireland Champions.

A mighty thanks to our fantastic supporters who travelled all the way down for the weekend. Many thanks also to our sponsors.

Donegal's winning team: Sean Wilson, Buncrana (Captain)

John Murray, Ramelton (V-Captain)

Noel O'Donnell, Brockagh

John Flood, Milford

Charlie Grant, Quigleys Point

Anthony Whoriskey, Newtoncunningham

Clive Aiken, Ramelton

Michael Leech, Moville

Paddy Boyce, Newtoncunningham

Jordan Boyce, Newtoncunningham

Andy McLaughlin, Carrigart

Andrew Gillespie, Carrick

John Meencha Gallagher, Carrick

Joe Flood, Milford

Cartha Boyle, Glenties

Reece Brennan, The Cross

Adrian Devine, Buncrana

Alan Byrne, Duneyloop

Gerard Mc Glynn, Castlefinn

James Weir (Manager) Quigleys Point

Robert Hayes (Manager)