"We're stepping up - but we're not scared"

As the new season draws ever closer, Donegal Live checks in with Buncrana senior ladies player Danielle Loughrey ahead of what promises to be an exciting time for the squad...

Buncrana Ladies enter new territory this year when they line out in the senior ranks for the first time in the squad's history.

They've come a long way since those early days back in 2012, and team veteran Danielle Loughrey has been there for all the highs and lows.

She told Donegal Live: "In those days we were just finding our feet, and we got hammered in the quarter final of the Junior B championship.

"But we stuck at it, and fulfilled every league fixture, and the next year we went out and won the championship."

The Junior A title soon followed in 2015, and then there were a few years of heartache as their efforts to claim the intermediate crown fell agonisingly short.

The real killer was the 2016 final against Inishowen neighbours Carn, where they were pipped at the post by an injury-time free in a thrilling encounter in Ture.

St Naul's defeated them at the semi final stage the following year, then there was more anguish in 2018 when a below-par Buncrana were played off the pitch by Glenties in a one-sided final in O'Donnell Park.

But last September - fittingly in the Ture pitch that was the scene of their 2016 dismay - the Lawrence Hegarty-managed side finally banished their demons and overcame St Eunan's to finally realise their dream of intermediate glory.

"There was a sense of relief more than anything else," said full back Loughrey. "We'd had so many disappointments and it felt great to finally get over the line.

"But it was a great achievement. Sean Clerkin (one of the coaches) says the best thing about it is that we beat Eunan's, who would have a massive catchment area.

"It was a very emotional day, especially for Lawrence, who has done so much for this team. He was saying that when the final whistle went he had to walk away and compose himself before he came out to us on the pitch, he was so overwhelmed.

"It was the same for girls like myself and Claire Doherty. Claire has been there from the start and the effort she put in to get this team up and running has been immense."

The victory means the Scarvey women will be competing in the senior championship this year, against the Donegal 'big three' of Glenfin, Termon and Moville.

But Loughrey and her teammates are not one bit fazed.

She said: "It's new territory, but we're not scared. We have a good mixture in the squad at the minute, with a number of girls who have been there from the start, then a load of up and coming players.

"There's a lot of young talent there, with the likes of the Doherty twins (Beth and Brianna), Catelyn Doherty, and others who have been prominent in the Donegal underage set-up.

"This year is all about finding out where we are. We've never really faced the likes of Moville and Termon with a full panel before, but we have great strength in numbers this year and we're looking forward to the challenge.

"We're always on the lookout for some fresh blood, mind you. Anyone looking to have the opportunity to play in the senior championship and division one football should come along to training at 7.30pm on Monday and Wednesday evenings - the more the merrier."

Buncrana get their season underway on April 5, a division one league match at home to the mighty Glenfin. Ahead of that, they're hosting a sevens competition in the Scarvey this Saturday.

Moville, Burt, Muff, Carndonagh, Malin, Killybegs, St. Eunan's, Convoy, Naomh Conaill, Limavady and Sean Mc Dermotts, Monaghan are all sending teams.

"It's an exciting time for women's football in Donegal," she said. "It was great to see the double header on at O'Donnell Park last month, as sharing the spotlight with the men's game really shows how much things are growing.

"I'm 36 now, and before I hang up the boots I would love to add the senior title to all the rest of my medals.

"I would love to say it would be possible but I think it might take it might take us a couple of years to find our feet against the more experienced senior championship sides.

"But I truly believe that one day it will happen, and I hope to be a part of it - but with these aching bones of mine it will definitely be from the sidelines!"