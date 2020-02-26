Contact

Donegal's fastest children revealed

Youngsters show blistering pace over 30 metres

Nia Byrne of Sessiaghoneill NS is the fastest U12 girl over 30 metres.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The search for Donegal's fastest children came to an exciting conclusion last night at Finn Valley AC.

In front of a packed out hall, qualifiers from numerous trials throughout the county over the last five weeks competed for the title of fastest runner over 30 metres.


The overall big winners came from Scoil Colmcille, Leitir Ceanainn, and Sessiaghoneill NS, a school on the outskirts of Ballybofey and Glenswilly.

This is an initiative driven by the schools programme at Finn Valley which also includes cross country, sportshall and track and  field, a programme which goes from strength to strength and involves around 85 schools.

Here are the full results:

U12 Boys
1Brendan Ndambira, Scoil Colmcille 3.56 
2 Temple Akeo ,Scoil Colmcille 3.79
3 Cillian Mc Monagle, St Safans 3.79 
4 Josh Ryan, Lurgybrack 3.82 
5 Thaj Aldamer ,Illistrin 3.86
6 Noah Beales, Dooish 3.90 


U12 Girls 
1 Nia Byrne, Sessiaghoneill 4.01
Sophie McLaughlin, Illistrin  4.02
3 Niamh Doogan, Loughanure 4.04
4 Aisling O'Donnell, St Marys Stranorlar 4.04 
5 Ellie Duddy, Stramore 4.05
6 Kayla Russell, Raphoe Central 4.06


U10 Boys 
1 Kurt Obanna,Scoil Colmcille 4.01
2 Lee McGranaghan, St Marys, Stranorlar 4.14 
3 Owen Callaghan, Lurgybrack 4.20
4 Oisin McMonagle, St Saffans 4.26
5 lLiver Maguire, St Marys 4.27
6 Noah Fairman McElwaine, Robertson NS 4.28


U10 Girls 
1 Lucy Campbell, Glenswilly  4.10
2 Kayla Toner, St Bridgets Convoy 4.16
3 Liona Cistiakova,Educate Together 4.20 
4 Keisha Daisy Higgins,St Saffans 4.28 
5 Ciara Gillespie, Carrick NS 4.33
6 Maria Gillespie, Sessiaghoneill 4.39 

