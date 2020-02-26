Ulster GAA Writers’ have their final dinner in Great Northern, Bundoran

The final Ulster GAA Writers' Annual Awards dinner was held in the Great Northern Hotel, Bundoran when the cream of 2019 throughout the GAA activity last year were presented with their trophies.

Not many All-Ireland titles arrived in the northern province last season but still the action was fast and furious in many codes, with various players raising their hands for recognition.

On the club front, both Slaughtneil and Kilcoo were very much to the fore nationally with the Slaughtneil camogs clinching the All-Ireland senior club title, again, while Kilcoo senior footballers went within a whisker of collecting the All-Ireland Club Championship crown.

At colleges' level, St Michael's Enniskillen made history by being the first Fermanagh side to win the Hogan Cup. They done so with a complete panel of Fermanagh players.

There was double success for Fermanagh as full-forward Eimear Smyth, for the second year running, was named the winner of the Cormac McAnallen Young Achiever of the Year, after her exploits in helping the Erne girls to promotion from Division Four in the Lidl Ladies' National Leagues.

Cathal McShane, who turned down a career in Aussie Rules to stay with Tyrone, won the Male Footballer of the Year while Donegal 'striker' Geraldine McLaughlin was named Female Footballer, making it three No 14s to win major honours.

The full list of 2019 UGAAWA Award winners is:

Male Footballer – Cathal McShane (Tyrone); Female Footballer - Geraldine McLaughlin (Donegal); Hurler of the Year - Gerald Bradley (Slaughtneil); Camogie Player of the Year - Shannon Graham (Slaughtneil); Cormac McAnallen Young Achiever of the Year - Eimear Smyth (Fermanagh); John McAviney Services to the GAA Award - Mickey Moran (Derry); Personality of the Year - Malachy O'Rourke (ex-Monaghan); Team of the Year - St Michael's College Enniskillen (Fermanagh); Club of the Year – Kilcoo (Down); Cultural Award – Omagh St Enda's (Tyrone); Communications Award – Eugene McConnell (Tyrone). Chairman's Award – Kilcoo (Down).