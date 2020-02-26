"We must do something to save the North West Super League"

The chairman of the Inishowen Women's Football League says he is still hopeful that a league for senior players in Donegal will go ahead in some shape or form this season.

Jim Ball said he and the committee would come together to try and come up with a solution following the news that the North West Women's Super League (NWWSL) is in danger of collapse.

The league, set up in 2017 as a joint venture between the Donegal and Inishowen women's leagues, is on the brink of collapse, with just three teams who have guaranteed their participation.

Following a meeting last week, the NWWSL posted a statement saying a decision on this year's competition, which usually starts in May, has been 'deferred'.

It went on to say a decision would be made 'pending a development review, which is due to be completed in the next six weeks'.

Ball told Donegal Live: "It's a terrible situation altogether, and it's down to the league to step up and try and find a way through this.

"I've thrown a few plans out there, whereby even if we don't have a full league, we can maybe explore the possibiltiy of having it in a reduced format or something like that.

"We at the Inishowen end are meeting next week and we'll hash out a few ideas. But we have to try and do something. We're in a situation where there might be no football in Donegal for our senior players, and that is disgraceful."

The Sea Rovers man said the rise of teams like Illies and Bonagee had impacted on other clubs, but he believes the heart of the issue lies in the lack of volunteers.

"Over the years the stronger teams have been slaughtering the smaller ones," he said, "and that has played a part.

"Then we have a lot of girls leaving to go to Derry City, and more will likely follow if they think they're not going to get any football at home this season.

"But for me the biggest problem is that there just aren't enough coaches. I'm managing several of the Sea Rovers underage teams and I've two young girls, Shauna Ruddy and Tara O'Connor, helping me.

"My plate is full, which is why I was happy to send our girls to Culdaff to play their senior football last year, where Edward Ruddy has done a brilliant job getting that team up and running.

"But there's a serious amount of commitment involved and clubs simply don't have the bodies they need - the lack of volunteerism is a major issue."

But Ball urged calm and insisted there must be a way through the crisis.

He said: "The league's not due to start until May so it's early days - I'm not prepared to write this year off just yet."