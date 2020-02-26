COMMENT: Female players are getting a raw deal if league collapses

With the North West Women's League standing on the brink of collapse, the ramifications for female soccer players in Donegal go way beyond sport, says Inish Times sports editor Mary-Anne McNulty...

The back page story of last week's Inish Times carried the headline 'Let's hear it for the girls'. With four clubs forming new senior ladies teams for the coming season, it celebrated the renaissance of women's Gaelic in the peninsula.

The opposite, sadly, is happening in women's soccer. With just a handful of teams in a position to commit this season, it seems likely the North West Women's Super League will not go ahead this year.

What that effectively means is that there would be no competitive soccer available to female players, aged 17 and over, in Donegal, this season.

Some may get a spot in the Donegal team that plays in the national U17 league, while a few more could travel over the border and play for Derry City or Sion Swifts.

But for a good 80 percent of them, if not more, there is literally nowhere to go. And that is a travesty.

It's a while yet until the season starts in May, and perhaps some sort of solution can be reached from now until then. But at the minute things are looking bleak.

The warning signs were there last year. A load of fixtures weren't fulfilled, with teams either not willing to travel, or not wanting to play one of the stronger teams because they knew they'd take a hammering.

The day that everyone involved in women's football saw coming has now arrived.

Some people say the dominance of the big two, Illies Celtic and Bonagee, and the fact they have 'poached' several players from other clubs in a bid to win titles and silverware, has wrecked the league.

Others believe clubs like Derry City and Sion have taken so many players away that it has seriously impacted on the women's game in Donegal.

It will even be said, in some quarters, that young women are 'flaky', hard to motivate, and the reason the women's game isn't as strong as the men's is because they lack the same dedication and sense of purpose.

But all these things are symptoms, and not the cause, of the underlying problem, which is that there is little or no infrastructure in the women's game in Donegal.

Players gravitate towards the Illies and the Bonagees because they recognise them as clubs that take women's football seriously. Would Zoe Green have trekked it all the way from Rathmullan to Illies twice a week if her home club had its own house in order?

And yet even at clubs like these, the situation is precarious because it relies so heavily on the zealous efforts of one or two individuals.

If John Doherty was to step away from Illies, for example, how much longer would they be such a dominant force?

It's the same all over the county, whether it's Bonagee boss Chris McNulty pushing his mental stamina to the limit trying to bring his side up to a competitive level, or Paddy Keys heroically keeping the flame of female football burning at Greencastle.

It's a similar story with Edward Ruddy at Culdaff, or with coaches at the likes of Carn, Moville and Clonmany. The work of five or six people is being done by a passionate one or two.

By comparison, the female game at youth level is flourishing. But that is due in large part to the fact that there are more coaches and volunteers - parents who naturally have a vested interest in the sporting development of their child - willing to roll their sleeves up.

What message are we sending to these youngsters in terms of what the future holds when they come of age? We're very quick to congratulate ourselves about the wealth of talent that has come out of Donegal in recent years, but the harsh reality is that the likes of Erin Fildara (pictured below) and Kerry Brown, two shining lights on the international stage, felt compelled to play their football in the North in order to further their playing careers.

And the majority of players are not Erins or Kerrys, just as the majority of the Inishowen League's male players are not Stephen McLaughlins or Georgie Kellys. They are simply passionate and talented amateurs who love playing football.

If the North West Super League folds, then we have a scenario where a huge chunk of female soccer players in Donegal will be denied the opportunity to play. If a men's league collapsed in the same way there would be an outcry.

And, because of all the uncertainty, the 'tapping up', has begun in earnest. Both Sion Swifts and Derry City have been on to a sizeable number of North West Super League players in the last six weeks asking them to jump ship.

Illies Celtic striker Paula McGrory has been approached by both, but as she works down the country, neither is a good fit. If Illies don't play this year, neither will McGrory. For a player of such exceptional talent, that's criminal.

There are serious implications here that go beyond the fact that these women will have no outlet to play - though that in itself is appalling.

We know all too well of the benefits of organised sport in relation to the mental and emotional wellbeing of our young men. Does the same not apply to our young women also?

This is a matter of pastoral care. In a climate that is fraught with so much economic and social uncertainty, where many of our young people are grappling with issues of low self esteem and depression, the removal of such a life-affirming activity is profoundly worrying.

If the FAI is as committed to the development of women's football as it claims, then you have to wonder why so little exists in the way of meaningful infrastructure at grassroots level here.

Clubs, too, perhaps need to ask themselves if they are giving the women's game a fair crack of the whip within their own walls.

And we in the press must also acknowledge the fact that there is almost without exception a higher premium placed on the coverage of men's sport than on women's.

Wherever the shortcomings lie, the net result is the same - the players are getting a raw deal. If there is no women's football in Donegal this season, it's a plague on all our houses.