MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Teams will always bend rules if they're allowed

The art of seeing a game out, or doing whatever it takes to get over the line, has been a long standing tradition in all team sports. Managers will send out players to do a job; it may not always be within the moral ethos of the game but as long as they stay within the rules of the game, everything is acceptable.

All teams do it, from rugby, soccer and, of course, Gaelic games are no different. How often do we see players go down injured or slow the game down if they have a lead going into the last few minutes of any game. Commentators will call it game management, the purists might just describe it as cynicism. Everything is about winning and managers and players will do whatever it takes to get over the line.

A few weeks ago I commented about the dismissal of David Clifford in the game against Tyrone for a second yellow card. After the game many commentators believed that there was a great deal of cynicism around what Tyrone did. Their opinion centred around the idea that the Tyrone player was sent on to do a job on Clifford. If they did or didn’t, it shouldn’t be any surprise that teams would do such a thing.

How often have we seen the best teams see out games by wasting time? Targeting the opposition players with special treatment, intimidating the match officials, especially trying to get players booked or sent of. Every team does it and have been doing it for years. However, never have games been more scrutinised than they have now and more and more questions are being asked about what teams are prepared to do to win.

Michael Murphy is one of those players that opposition team managers and players will do whatever it takes to stop the big man. One of the finest players ever to play the game, he has had to learn over the years to look after himself. Last Saturday evening he was subjected to the same sort of treatment. With Donegal a point down, in added time, with possession of the ball in our own back line, Maurice Deegan the match referee, stops the game to deal with a melee in the middle of Croke Park.

Murphy and his marker John Small were picked out by the official, both got the usual treatment, two yellow cards and off the two boys walk. As I said a few weeks back, referees have in the last few years just dished out yellow cards to the two players involved without taking into consideration who started it.

Why would Michael Murphy or David Clifford want to get involved in any crap like that when they are a point down in the dying minutes of the game? Surely referees or the match officials know exactly what’s going on. Yet instead of picking out the aggressor and punishing them, they also punish the innocent party as well.

I have no doubt that Donegal, like every other side, do a bit of the same, but when you watch the likes of Murphy having to put up with this treatment game after game, with umpires, linesmen and fourth officials looking on and nothing being done about it, you have to ask, what’s going on?

Of course, Murphy and Clifford are not the first and will not be the last but just as everyone wanted the cynical blocking, the dragging and pulling sorted, the authorities brought in the black card rule, and while I have reservations about how many match officials interpret the rule it has had a positive change to the game.

However, more and more we see players, whether it’s instructions from the sideline or not, are prepared to do whatever it takes to get the required result.

Just as training programmes and match tactics are copied by club managers and coaches for both adult and underage competitions, soon the cynical approach to taking out the opposition's main player will become common practice if it’s not stamped out at the top.

The top referees in the country know exactly what players get up to; they know the boys who are prepared to bend the rules. They also know the players who have the talent and the skill to win games.

While every player needs to be protected, if we do not protect those players who’s skill and ability is above the norm, then how is the game to prosper?

If those players are going to be the subject to rough treatment every time they take the field, how long are they going to continue to play the game?

PRESSURE

After the defeats to both Galway and Dublin, there is added pressure on Donegal to get something out of the game against Monaghan next Sunday in Ballyshannon. Monaghan are going well at the minute under Seamus McEnaney and his management team. They look hungry, sharper and have shown a more positive approach in playing the game. While they do get back in numbers, when they go forward there is plenty of support for the likes of Conor McManus and Conor McCarthy. Declan Bonner will know if they want to preserve division one status, this is a must win. With Tyrone and Kerry to come time could be running out if we are to avoid going back to division two.