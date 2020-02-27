Frustrated Donegal manager Declan Bonner targeting points from Monaghan game

Donegal manager, Declan Bonner, has admitted this week that he is frustrated with the way the Allianz League season has gone so far.

Donegal go into the final round of games in sixth place in the league table on three points from their four games played to date in the campaign.

Donegal are level on points with Mayo, but ahead of the Westerners on score difference. They picked up their three points with a draw against Mayo and a win over Meath, while they suffered one point defeats at the hands of Galway (in O’Donnell Park) and Dublin in Croke Park last Saturday night.

Donegal were in winning positions against Mayo and Dublin and were caught with late goals and they were eight points up at one stage early in the second half against Galway in O’Donnell Park.

But again they conceded two second half goals and lost by a point.

“It is frustrating there is no doubt about it,” said the Donegal boss.

“We could easily be on eight points. But listen we are on three, we had opportunities in those games and did not take them and at that level you are playing Division One football and all the top teams and the games are decided on small margins.

“If you look back to Saturday night (against Dublin) the game swung on a couple of goal chances.

“We had a number of goal chances and did not take them, especially the one in the last quarter when we had a four on two situation.

“But we did not put the chance away and then conceded a soft goal at the other end due to an individual effort.

“Those are the margins where games are won and lost and we came out of Croke Park on Saturday night very frustrated that we did not pick up points.”

But with games coming thick and fast the 1992 All-Ireland winner insisted Saturday night’s draw with the Dubs was quickly left behind.

“We dusted ourselves down fairly quickly and turned our attention to the Monaghan game this Sunday which is another huge game for us.”

The manager also insisted despite those heartbreaking finishes and results the players were upbeat when they returned to training on Tuesday night.

“We got back training on Tuesday night and the lads trained really well and they are looking forward to putting in a performance and getting a result against Monaghan on Sunday.”

Monaghan, who have Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney back as manager, bring a three game unbeaten run into Sunday’s game. This follows wins over Tyrone and Mayo and a draw with Dublin after being nine points up at half-time in Croke Park.

The only game they lost was away to Galway in Salthill on the opening weekend. They lost that game by a point.

“They have been rejuvenated under Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney. They have a strong squad. They have a full squad of players and they are really potent up front when you look at Conor McManus and you look at Conor McCarthy playing really well.

“They have Kieran Hughes in midfield and Karl O’Connell and the Wylies in defence and Rory Beggan, an outstanding goalkeeper.

“Niall Kearns has come back into midfield and is the player that has made the most impact.

“They are a physically strong side and very experienced and we are under no illusion of the task ahead of us on Sunday and we are going to have to be really at ourselves.

“We will look at the opposition and where we can hurt them but mostly we will be looking at ourselves and how we get the performance levels up to pick up two points on Sunday afternoon.”

Flying corner-forward Jamie Brennan was forced out of last Saturday night’s game with a leg injury and there were fears at the time it was pretty serious.

But the Donegal manager has confirmed the Bundoran man’s injury is not as serious as first thought and he is hopeful of having Brennan for Sunday’s showdown on the Rock.

“It will be later in the week before we will know if Jamie Brennan will be available but we are hoping we will have him and have all the lads we had last weekend. But the good news is the injury is not as serious as first feared.

“We have one more training session to go but Jamie’s injury is not as serious as we first thought and we will see how he progresses as the week goes on.”

However, on the long term walking wounded - Stephen McMenamin, Paddy McGrath, Jason McGee, Oisin Gallen and Kieran Gillespie - it will be championship time before they are ready to return.

“We won't see those in league action but we hope to have them all back with the exception of Kieran Gillespie when we begin our preparation for the championship.

“Kieran Gillespie is recovering from his second Acl surgery in two seasons and it is going to take a little longer before we have him back all going well.”

Donegal have a tough run in their remaining three games at home to Monaghan and Tyrone followed by an away trip to Kerry.

“It looks like the start of an Ulster championship campaign. We have Monaghan this weekend and Tyrone after that two weeks later.

“They have been up there along with Donegal as the top teams for the last few years.

“We are looking forward to the challenge of both those teams coming into the county.

“It starts with Monaghan on Sunday. They are on the crest of a wave at the minute and playing good football and really impressed against Dublin, especially in the first half, and last weekend against Mayo they were very impressive .

“They had an eight point victory over Mayo and it is going to be a really tough test. And then we have Tyrone two weeks later, a game we will start concentrating on once we get Monaghan out of the way on Sunday.”

Given Donegal’s precarious position, third from the bottom of the Division One League table, they are targeting two points from Sunday’s game.

“That is the challenge and that is what we will be aiming for and it is going to be a big ask and a real test for us.

“These are the games you want. You are up against the best teams and yeah we need to get a result and the most important thing is that we pick up two points on Sunday.”

The Na Rossa clubman also said that he was expecting a close contest and appealed to Donegal supporters to come out in big numbers on Sunday and to get behind Donegal.