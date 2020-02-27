THE SPORTING DIARY: Another harsh lesson for Donegal in Croker

Hugh McFadden summed it up some 30 minutes after the final whistle on Saturday night outside the Donegal dressing room: “I would do the same myself if I thought it would get us the win.”

The Killybegs man was talking about the Dublin tactics at the end of the game which saw a melee ensue after Michael Murphy was wrestled to the ground by two Dublin players. When Murphy and John Small were shown second yellow cards, the Dublin plan had worked. The biggest threat to their one point lead was removed from the field. Mission accomplished.

It was another harsh lesson for Donegal; and another incident where the referee didn't have the wherewithal to work out what was happening. And it is not as if the man in charge was a rookie. Maurice Deegan must be the most experienced official still whistling in this country. If he was not able to work it out, then what chance have we really?

Apart from that incident, there were two other big moments in the game. In the first half, Brian Fenton blocked a Ryan McHugh run right in front of the referee. He whistled but showed a yellow card (it was one of the reasons why the black card was introduced).

Then a minute before half-time John Small wrestled Michael Murphy to the ground as he tried to make a run forward. The linesman put up his flag and took it down again and as the half-time whistle went, Murphy and Declan Bonner made their feelings known to the referee. It was another clear black card offence.

Those were the major moments for the officials, but Donegal will have other things to ponder this week as they review the performance.

Overall, it was a good Donegal display but it was littered with some basic mistakes also. There are no kudos for naming players, they will know themselves where they came up short; shooting was an issue; taking ball into contact and losing possession was a recurring theme, while decision-making at vital times needs to be sharper.

There was much to admire as well, not least the sublime work of Michael Murphy and his use of the ball. Donegal are a better side now when Hugh McFadden is on the field; his constant communication keeps others on their toes and he has that physical presence that was missed against Galway.

After watching the game again on Monday night, the frustration levels rise. So much good work by Donegal was mixed by some amateur stuff. It could and should have yielded a better result.

But Donegal just don't have time to be sorry for themselves. They need to get their house in order for the visit of Monaghan to Fr Tierney Park, Ballyshannon on Sunday. Monaghan are not safe either in Division One but they will be thinking more of a league final than relegation in the Farney county this week.

For Donegal to be relegated, given the nature of the opening four games, would be a disaster. They could be on six or seven points at least, but only have three and need at least three more to survive.

The one factor that may fall in their favour is that while they are third from bottom at the moment, their score difference is very healthy at +8. A draw, a 10 point win and and two one point defeats suggests that with a little luck, things could have been much different.

Hopefully, the luck will change on Sunday. Donegal's record in Ballyshannon might help. According to Fr Seán’s stats Donegal have played 25 league games at the venue since 2000, winning 16, drawing two and losing seven. The defeats were at the hands of Dublin (3), Kerry (2), Galway and Offaly.

Their record against Monaghan at the venue in that time is played two, won one and drew one. The win came back in 2004 when Brendan Devenney went on a goal scoring spree in a lucky 3-6 to 1-11 win, while two years ago Monaghan had the luck, getting a late Conor McManus penalty to force an unlikely draw (1-11 to 1-11).

With a doubt over the participation of Jamie Brennan after he picked up a hip/back injury on Saturday last, it seems a no brainer that Patrick McBrearty will start. Indeed, maybe he should have been introduced earlier in Croke Park.

If the mistakes are limited and Donegal make home advantage count, then the positive result on Sunday would put a smile back on the supporters' faces once more.