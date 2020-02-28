Contact

Donegal Minors start league campaign on Saturday at home to Sligo

Sligo manager Darragh Fallon

Reporter:

Tom Comack

The Donegal minors, which is now played at U-17, will start their league campaign under manager Luke Barrett on Saturday against Sligo in Ballyshannon (Munday’s Field), at 12pm.

Sligo are coming off the back of a Fr. Manning cup win over Laois at U-16 level, while Donegal lost out to Derry narrowly in the Ulster final at U-16 level in 2019.

It has all the makings of a grueling encounter this Saturday with a tight game expected.

Sligo manager Darragh Fallon is a Bundoran native himself and played underage for Donegal squads in his day.

He has one of the strongest ever Sligo outfits who will be hoping to cause an upset this Saturday.

Donegal have players that played in the minor championship with Donegal last year which will be a help.

These players are Kyle Murray, Cian Rooney, Drew McKinney, David Boyle and Christopher Mulligan.

Donegal have plenty of faces from the Buncrana cup squad from last year as well.

Donegal also have U-16s Liam Donnelly and Luke McGlynn in the panel this year.

After Saturday, Donegal will play Tyrone on March 7th in MacCumhaill Park, followed by Cavan in Breffni Park and then finish the group games with Fermanagh in Brewster Park, Enniskillen.

Donegal beat Cavan and Fermanagh well in the Buncrana Cup last year while also beating Tyrone last year in a tight game.

As preparation this year they have played Meath, who are Leinster champions, and Loreto Milford seniors since the final squad was picked, winning both these games.

After the league the focus will be on Down on the 25th of April in the first game of the championship in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

All eyes are on Sligo this Saturday though as Donegal look to get the league started with two points.

The Donegal management includes head coach Luke Barrett, Brendan Kilcoyne, Raymond McLaughlin, Marty O’Reilly, goalkeeper coach Shane Graham and physio Conal McFadden.

Donegal Panel: Ben Miller (Malin), Mark Gordon (St Mary's, Convoy), Tiarnan McBride (Downings), Jack Boyle (Naomh Ultan), Oisin McDaid (Glenswilly), Cian Mulligan (MacCumhaills), Kyle Murray (Aodh Ruadh), Sean Doherty (Buncrana), Dylan Murphy (Killybegs), Cian McEntee (Gaoth Dobhair), Daniel Gildea (Naomh Conaill), Luke McGlynn (Glenfin), Fionnan Coyle (Gaoth Dohair), Conor O'Neill (Malin), Cian Rooney (Aodh Ruadh), Chris Mulligan (Killybegs), Caolan McClintock (Red Hugh's), Blake McGarvey (Cloughaneely), Liam McGrenaghan (Fanad Gaels), Oisin Crawford (Buncrana), Kevin Jordan (Buncrana), Daragh Gillen (Moville), David Boyle (St Eunan's), Eoghan McLaughlin (Moville), Eoin O'Donnell (Milford), Liam Donnelly (Milford), Cian McMonagle (St Eunan's), Drew McKinney (N Padraig, Muff), Senan Quinn (Four Masters), Stephen McFadden (Gaoth Dobhair), Kevin McGettigan (Termon), Ferdia Doherty (Naomh Muire), Dermot Slevin (Four Masters), Oran Patteron (St Mary's, Convoy), Eoin McGettigan (Milford).

