Donegal and Longford hurlers go head to head for a place in league final

Donegal hurlers face Longford in a final round league game on Sunday in what is effectively a Division 3A semi-final in Longford. (Throw-in 2 pm)

The venue has been confirmed as Michael Fay Park (home of Longford Slashers) as Longford footballers play Tipperary in a crunch Division Three Allianz Football League game in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park and that game is timed for 2.30 pm.

In what is a winner-takes-all tie, Donegal go into the game in fourth place in the league table from their wins over Louth and Monaghan.

Donegal lost their opening game to table toppers Armagh, who face Tyrone in what is also effectively a last four clash after Tyrone’s double score win over Longford last weekend.

The Red Hands are level on points with Donegal but ahead of their northwest neighbours on score difference.

They are also one point behind Armagh going into Sunday’s showdown in Armagh.

“After Tyrone’s win over Longford our game against Longford is now a semi-final. Tyrone beat Longford, 0-10 to 0-5 in Healy Park.

“Tyrone and Armagh is now also a semi-final game.

“It is going to be a long journey down to Longford and it is going to a tough game.

“We know what we have to do and that is win; a draw may be good enough for Longford. But that would depend on how the Armagh-Tyrone game goes,” said the Donegal boss.

However, while the Donegal boss feels the advantage is with Longford he also feels if Donegal can up their strike rate they have what it takes to win.

“If we can get our house in order we can improve on our strike rate and take our goal chances we will be in with a great chance of making the final.

“But we are definitely going to have to up our strike rate and take goal chances. The lack of goals is something we talked about at half-time last Sunday and we created three goal chances and took none of them.

“We are going to have to hit the net once or twice if we want to advance to the final and it is something we are going to have to work on in training this week.”

Donegal go into Sunday’s game on the back of wins over Louth (away) and Monaghan last Sunday in O’Donnell Park. They also go into the crunch tie with no major injury headaches and are in good shape.

When Donegal moved well clear of Monaghan last Sunday. Mickey McCann took the opportunity to replace regulars Danny Cullen, Sean McVeigh and Ciaran Finn to rest them for next weekend’s showdown in the Midlands.